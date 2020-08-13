Neeta Ambani and Ivanka Trump come together to end ‘Digital Gender Divide’ in India; will run these campaigns

Mumbai: Reliance Foundation’s Chairperson Nita Ambani has joined hands with the United States Agency for International Development, USAID, to end the digital gender divide in India. Ivanka Trump, the president and daughter of the US president, was present at the event as the chief guest. Also Read – Wichita State University abruptly cancels US President’s daughter Ivanka Trump’s speech

In 2019, US President Donald Trump launched the Womens Global Development Prosperity, the W-GDP Initiative for the economic empowerment of women around the world. Ivanka Trump played a key role in making it. The W-GDP Initiative aims to reach 5 million women in developing countries by 2025. Reliance Foundation and USAID will work together under the W-GDP Initiative. This important partnership was announced at a special event under W-GDP. The event was hosted by US Deputy Minister Stephen Bezgun, USAID Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick also attended the event.

Addressing the program virtually, Nita Ambani said- "I am happy and proud to announce that Reliance Foundation and W-GDP are coming together in partnership with USAID. We will simultaneously launch the W-GDP WomanConnect Challenge across India in 2020. Our common goal is to eradicate both gender discrimination and digital divide in India because when women wake up they open up new avenues for the progress of families, society and country. In the true sense, the developed world can only be called the one in which it is treated equally. " W-GDP, along with Reliance Foundation, will launch the Woman Connect Challenge across India. This challenge will work to eliminate gender discrimination in India as well as to connect and promote Indian women in business.

The President’s Advisor Ivanka Trump said: “The W-GDP fund was created to promote the economic empowerment of women through innovative programs. We are taking advantage of the resources and expertise of the US government and the private sector to have a lasting and profound impact. ”Reliance Foundation also wants to harness the power of Reliance Jio in its mission of women empowerment. Reliance Jio has around 40 crore customers and has reach in every corner of the country. On the other hand, Reliance Foundation is also celebrating its 10th anniversary. In the last decade, Reliance Foundesh has touched more than 60 million lives. Reliance Jio and Reliance Foundation can contribute significantly in ending the gender digital divide in India.