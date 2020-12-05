Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan infected with Corona, test negative of Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani

Mumbai Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor (Neetu Kapoor) and actor Varun Dhawan have been found infected with the corona virus (covid-19) in a test in Chandigarh on Friday. Both were shooting their upcoming film ‘Jug Jug Jio’ with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani in Chandigarh. While Anil Kapoor and actress Kiara Advani have come for a test negative. Also Read – Is Anil Kapoor Infected With Corona? Actor revealed this on Twitter

Anil Kapoor tweeted about himself, dismissing the speculation that he had been infected with Corona virus. At the same time, Varun Dhawan and the director of the film Rajmehta have become quarantined in Chandigarh itself. Mehta was also found infected with the Corona virus. Also Read – Khap Panchayats open warning to Kangana Ranaut after controversial tweet – If you dare, go and show it in Haryana

According to family sources, 62-year-old Neetu Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor has now returned to Mumbai after making necessary arrangements. The source said, “She was found infected with Kovid-19 today. So Ranbir arranged for an air ambulance to bring him back. If she stays here, she will have a properly arranged separate hospital, otherwise she would have been alone in Chandigarh. ” Also Read – Afghanistan’s spin bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman hospitalized in Corona, Australia

Dhawan and the film’s director Rajmehta decided to live separately in Chandigarh. Mehta was also found infected with the Corona virus. The source said, “Varun and the director were also found infected, but both decided to stay there.” Anil Kapoor dismissed the tweet that he has been infected with Corona virus.