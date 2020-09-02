Negative Campaign: Advocates running some channels for the benefit of Sushant’s family’s infamy and Riya

new Delhi: Advocate Vikas Singh, the family of Sushant Singh Rajput, said on Wednesday that malicious campaigns were being run by some channels to discredit the family on the mental health of the actor and benefit actress Riya Chakraborty. Riya has been accused of abetting the actor to suicide. Also Read – Surviving in the industry is not so easy, Ram Kapoor told how many ups and downs

The senior advocate told the media that Sushant's three sisters – Priyanka, Mitu and Rani – told him that they were deeply saddened by the negative and false campaign started by some news channels regarding the mental health of the actor.

Advocate Vikas Singh said that the FIR lodged by Sushant's father is public and even then it is being said that the family was aware of his depression. He told a press conference here, "It has been clearly stated in the FIR that after Riya's arrival in Sushant's life, he started having mental problems. It is also mentioned that she was responsible for the problems and she was worried about the mental problems."

#WATCH Vikas Singh, lawyer of #SushantSinghRajput‘S father addresses the media https://t.co/4ZoNSHuoZP – ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

He said that Riya never disclosed the files to the family about Sushant’s treatment. Apart from this, what was shared was not only about medicines but about disease.

Senior advocate said that a campaign is being run continuously by some channels and it is a humble appeal of the family not to increase the suffering of the bereaved family. Singh said that it is also being said that Sushant has a life insurance policy and if death is declared due to suicide, the family will not get the money. That is why the matter of suicide was later converted into abetment to suicide. He said that Sushant had no life insurance policy.

The lawyer for Sushant’s father also said that Sushant’s father and sister have decided that no film or serial should be produced nor should a book be written in this regard without the father’s consent.