Negotiation with ELN: Nicolás Maduro agreed to be guarantor, as proposed by Gustavo Petro

Venezuela and Colombia formally resume their diplomatic relations on Monday, after the arrival in Caracas and Bogotá of the ambassadors appointed by the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, after three years of rupture.

The leader of the Venezuelan socialist regime, Nicholas Maduro, announced on the afternoon of this Tuesday, September 13, that it accepts the proposal of the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, to be the guarantor of the peace negotiations between the State and the National Liberation Army (ELN). During a national broadcast, the dictator confirmed that he received a communication from the Colombian president.

“Yesterday I received a letter from President Gustavo Petro, of Colombia, proposing that Venezuela accept the character of becoming the guarantor of the negotiations and peace agreements between the Colombian government and the ELN guerrillas,” Maduro mentioned. Later, he recalled that Hugo Chávez —his predecessor and his mentor— occupied the same place to start talks with the extinct FARC guerrilla, a process that precisely ended in the 2016 Teatro Colón agreement.

For this reason, the Venezuelan leader responded to the request live: “Venezuela accepts the character of guarantor of the negotiations and the peace agreements between Colombia and the ELN and we will do our best, in the name of God the almighty father, for peace.” total of Colombia, of course. In this I carry the voice of the entire people of Venezuela, of the 6200,000 Colombians who live in Venezuela.”

“Venezuela is committed to peace, to security, to the stability of Colombia and the peace of Colombia is the peace of Venezuela, it is the peace of South America, it is the peace of the entire continent. We will go there and for that we will put all our effort, all our work, “said Maduro.

Maduro’s response came some time after the letter, dated Monday, that Petro sent to Maduro was known. In it he confirms that there was a telephone conversation between him and the dictator to discuss this issue. He also recalled that the Venezuelan regime and five other states offered themselves as guarantors in 2016, a management that ended with a pre-agreement of negotiation protocols with the ELN.

“The two parties have reached an agreement to fully and safely apply said protocol, anticipating the holding of a prompt meeting in Venezuela in order to finalize the procedure, as well as other steps for the long-awaited reestablishment of the talks table with this warfare. For this reason, we request your activation as a guarantor country, your authorization and cooperation in the peace process that we are restarting,” the letter says.

It should be noted that this Monday, September 12, it was confirmed that the ELN delegation —which is located in Cuban territory— will travel to Venezuela in the coming days to meet with the ringleaders Antonio García and Pablito, leaders of the Central Command (Coce) of this armed structure.

The delegation, which is headed by Pablo Beltrán, would arrive in the neighboring country with a second objective. In addition to meeting with its leaders, its main objective will be to discuss the points agreed upon in the negotiations initiated during the mandate of Juan Manuel Santos, in view of the resumption of talks with the current government, whose delegation is headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Peace. from Colombia, Álvaro Leyva Duran.

It is important to mention that, as the years have passed and both the country’s situation and that of the criminal structure have been transformed, the group will seek to resume some agreements and propose modifications to some points, although it is not yet known in detail what these will consist of. changes.

