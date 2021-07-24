Neha Malik Wiki, Age, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Neha Malik is an Indian Actress and Model. Let’s dig out numerous the interesting information about Neha Malik.

Biography/Wiki

The Scorpion Actress used to be born on 31 Would possibly 1990, 30 years earlier as in 2021. She used to be born and offered up in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Neha started her modelling occupation in 2012. She participated in a whole lot of Development shows. She has moreover seemed in a whole lot of tune motion pictures. She debuted by way of her Hindi film, Bhanwari Ka Jaal. In 2018, she seemed inside the Maninder Bhuttar’s song, Sakhiyan.

Physically Glance

Neha is spherical 5′ 6″ tall, weighs spherical 55 kg, and has Brown hair and Black eyes. She is a well being enthusiast and on no account compromises on her figure out classes.

Family, Boyfriends & Religion

The actress is at the moment unmarried and he or she could also be very close to her mother.

Now not so much data is known about her family. She follows Hinduism.

Career

Neha did her schooling from St. Xavier‘s Delhi and completed her graduation from GMCH Government Scientific College & Sanatorium, Chandigarh. She entered Bollywood by way of her debut film, Bhanwari Ka Jaal. In 2012, she used to be ranked among prime 3 most beautiful ladies at the Arab Development Week. Her song, Dhoop Mein Na Chal (2016) by way of Ramji Gulati, got her status and popularity.

In 2013, she used to be some of the many prime 10 ladies at the Dubai Development Week. After she participated inside the 2015 Bridal Development Week in Goa, she got many supplies from the South Indian Film Trade. In 2016, she used to be one of the prime 10 contestants at the Bangkok Beach Development Week 2016. In 2018, she seemed in a Punjabi tune video referred to as, 5 toes 7 inch.

Favourite Problems

She is a big-time movie lover, and her favourite Bollywood motion pictures are Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Jab We Met. Her favourite Hollywood film is Titanic.

Neha’s favourite book is Love Tale by way of Erich Segal.