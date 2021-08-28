Nehru’s image got rid of from ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ rite, Congress leaders objected

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Congress leaders on Saturday took robust objection to the elimination of the image of the rustic’s first High Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru from the ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations through the Indian Council of Historic Analysis (ICHR).Additionally Learn – The stick on farmers will end up to be a nail within the coffin of BJP govt: Congress

A number of birthday celebration leaders shared screenshots of images from the 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav' at the ICHR web site, together with the ones of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Rajendra Prasad, Bhagat Singh, Madanmohan Malviya and Veer Savarkar. However Nehru's image is lacking.

There's no reaction from ICHR in this topic up to now. The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of the rustic's independence. Senior Congress chief Jairam Ramesh termed the ICHR transfer as 'unscrupulous'.

Congress deputy chief in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi mentioned that no nation will take away the image of its first high minister from a web site bringing up the liberty fight, nevertheless it was once carried out right here, which could be very “frivolous” and “unjust”.

Congress chief Shashi Tharoor mentioned that the ICHR has tarnished itself through putting off the image of Pandit Nehru. Birthday party spokesperson Pawan Khera tweeted, “Will putting off Nehru ji’s picture support my stature? Dwarf will stay a dwarf.

