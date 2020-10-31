‘Neighborhood’ Cast Reunites to Support Biden with an Unusual Message

It’s a “” reunion… however not likely a legally sanctioned “Neighborhood” reunion. Stars Ken Jeong, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, and Jim Rash have filmed a brand new video beneath the hashtag #HumanBeingsforBiden — a nod to the Greendale Neighborhood School mascot.

However once more — the video, in help of the Get Out the Vote Initiative, will not be formally a “Neighborhood” reunion, bought it?

“We’re all sort of dressed like our characters however no one’s known as anyone by identify but,” notes Pudi, who might or will not be taking part in his character Abed.

Asks Brie (maybe as Annie): “Are you having one other episode?”

Responds Pudi/Abed: “Like a reunion episode? Or just like the sort of episode I’d have in a reunion episode so it could possibly be a few reunion episode?”

“We’re in a business for a presidential marketing campaign! That’s why no one has a reputation, we had to skirt the studio’s permission!”

Enter Rash, sounding rather a lot like Dean Pelton, providing his “Vote for Biden Cookies” on the market, and noting that courses have been canceled on Tuesday in order that college students can vote — and coincidentally, as a result of the raccoons are again.

Quickly, Jacobs (Britta), Brown (Shirley), Brie (Annie) and Jeong (Chang) all admit they’re not voting both.

“This nation is a troubled good friend we’re hurting via enabling,” Brie/Annie says. “In 2016, we gave Woman Liberty the vote and she or he chopped it up and snorted it within the toilet. We’d like to minimize her off or we’ll be the rationale she leads to the ER, which by the best way, not a secure place proper now.”

Provides Brown/Shirley: “I’m uninterested in the craziest, angriest individuals controlling each dialog, making everyone else loopy and indignant. A few of us have households to maintain collectively. Thanksgiving was already Vietnam… I’m simply exhausted. I would like the madness to cease.”

That’s when McHale, as Jeff Winger (or once more, perhaps not), finds an argument for voting that simply would possibly work with the self-centered research group: Be egocentric… and vote.

“Look I get it, we’ve all bought completely comprehensible causes to decide out,” he says. “However all these causes have to do with everyone else. Screw everyone else. Do one thing for your self: Vote. If you happen to hate the system, don’t help the only largest demographic that has managed each single election because the 1800s, specifically the half of the nation that doesn’t vote. Vote them out. And if you need to minimize America off from its habits, go forward, give it some robust love. However for God’s sake, give it methadone and vote. And in case you simply need the preventing to cease, nicely I hate to be this man, however each vote not counting is a vote for the man that thinks a pleasant night at house is screaming at individuals on Twitter. And as for you good man, I do know we’re above politics. However the ooze has reached hip stage. And there’s no means we are able to return to having fun with ‘Star Wars’ whereas we’re in an precise trash compactor.”

Try our “Neighborhood” reunion with the entire solid in April right here. And watch the brand new #HumanBeingsForBiden video under.