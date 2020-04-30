Neighbours and Home and Away return to normal broadcasting schedule after coronavirus changes

Neighbours and Home and Away will return to exhibiting 5 episodes every week, ranging from 11th Could.

The Australian soaps initially dropped their output to three episodes every week in a bid to fight episode shortages from the coronavirus pandemic.

Nonetheless, following information that Neighbours could be resuming filming, the schedules will likely be altering as soon as extra.

A spokesperson for Channel 5 instructed RadioTimes.com: “Neighbours and Home and Away will return to 5 episodes every week from Monday 11th Could, resuming their traditional Monday to Friday slots.”

That is optimistic information for followers who will see their soaps resume to normal behaviour before anticipated.

As of 29th April, no UK soaps have resumed filming with Coronation Road, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and EastEnders remaining on their revised schedules.

In accordance to Deadline, BBC One controller Piers Wenger confirmed EastEnders “isn’t prepared” to resume filming but. The UK remains to be beneath authorities lockdown.

