Neighbours’ April Rose Pengilly talks Chloe’s “confronting” Huntingdon’s story

Issues are about to get so much more durable for Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) in Neighbours when she agrees to present her brothers a break and develop into the one who takes care of their mom, Fay (Zoe Bertram).

However is Chloe prepared for the duty she has taken on?

RadioTimes.com has been chatting completely with April and we requested how we are able to count on Fay to be once we subsequent see her.

“After we begin checking in on her and her situation once more, we be taught that she has problem swallowing and the household determine to get her a feeding tube,” Pengilly stated whereas including how daunting a sight that is for her character. “It’s horrifying for Chloe to see as not solely is that is such an terrible factor to look at a member of the family undergo, however she is aware of that that is most likely what the long run has in retailer for her later in life.”

Telling us how Fay is now in a wheelchair because of her problem strolling, Pengilly stated: “The factor with Huntington’s is that it form of comes and goes, however you by no means know when that’s going to occur. So, it’s all about attempting to maintain Fay protected and it’s fairly confronting. Chloe does discuss along with her brothers in Adelaide ceaselessly and goes to go to however when Fay involves dwell along with her long-term she’s confronted with it 24/7. And I believe additionally with every go to, watching the deterioration over time and what’s occurred between visits, is troublesome for Chloe.”

When requested whether or not this might be a job that Chloe underestimated, Pengilly stated: “I don’t suppose so. She needs to do the best factor and provides her brothers a while and a few respiratory area as a result of it’s a lot to take care of. I believe Chloe simply needs to do it and take care of her mum who she loves and spend extra time along with her. I don’t suppose she actually minds concerning the dimension of the duty.”

