Neighbours boss teases Elly’s exit – is she heading to jail for Finn’s murder?

The fallout from Finn Kelly’s dying in Neighbours will ship ripples round Ramsay Avenue over the approaching months, and there shall be notably severe penalties for Elly Conway who might find yourself behind bars for the homicide of her menacing ex.

Jodi Anasta, who has performed the cursed instructor since 2016, is confirmed as leaving the cleaning soap quickly and is at present underneath suspicion for the psychotic killer’s unintentional dying. Talking completely to RadioTimes.com concerning the character’s final destiny, Neighbours‘ govt producer Jason Herbison warned Elly might get greater than the ‘waving-from-the-back-of-a-cab’ remedy…

“Within the final tragic irony, Elly has ended up within the body for Finn’s homicide, regardless of the horrible issues he did to her and her family members. She could have a combat on her fingers to show her innocence and maintain custody of her daughter Aster.

“Jodi Anasta is leaving the present and we’re getting into a remaining, intense chapter for Elly. It stays to be seen if there will be any happiness round her departure.”

Followers have seen Elly face uncomfortable questions from cops Mark Brennan (one other previous flame) and Sky Mangel, again for an prolonged visitor stint following her marriage ceremony to Lana Crawford throughout the cleaning soap’s 35th anniversary week.

Finn’s reign of terror reached a gripping climax on the island clamping resort when he killed Gary Canning and left a gang of Erinsborough locals – together with Bea Nilssen and Harlow Robinson, who he threw down a mineshaft – to perish by torching the place.

The creepy Mr Kelly returned to Ramsay Avenue with Elly’s child lady and kidnapped arch-enemy Susan Kennedy. Elly tracked them down to a distant cottage and saved her auntie, simply as Finn fell into the shallow grave he was digging for his nemesis and drowned.

Elly returned to bury her bonkers former boyfriend simply because the police arrived, leaving her with some explaining to do…

Will Finn have the final snicker by inflicting Elly to be banged up for the remainder of her life?

