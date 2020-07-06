Neighbours cameos: famous faces who’ve guest-starred as themselves

Australian cleaning soap Neighbours has launched quite a few careers because it began in 1985, together with Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Man Pearce and Margot Robbie.

However as properly as creating stars, a good few established celebrities have additionally handed via the sunny suburb of Erinsborough over time.

Right here’s our listing of prime cameos from famous people who turned up on Ramsay Avenue, enjoying themselves, for numerous random causes.

Russell Model (2020)

The British actor/comic/activist was on tour Down Underneath in spring 2020 and shot a sneaky cameo, during which he attends the Erinsborough Writers Pageant and strikes up a dialog with the legendary Toadie Rebecchi, to whom he provides some sage recommendation. It stays to be seen how a lot Model’s phrases of knowledge wise, high-flying lawyer and household man Jarrod really takes on board from the enfant horrible of leisure…

Courtney Act (2020)

The RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite appeared at Erinsborough’s Mardi Gras bash, then returned for an prolonged stint as the MC at Lassiters’ Delight occasion a number of months later. We bought each the complete Courtney and her actual persona sans make-up, Shane Jenek, in a plot that noticed her assist trans teen Mackenzie Hargreaves bond along with her bigoted dad, and train Paul Robinson a factor or two about LGBTQI+ consciousness.

Jake Shears (2020)

Mardi Gras introduced the ebullient Scissor Sisters frontman Down Underneath and supplied an embarrassing encounter with one of many locals: Aaron Brennan claimed their paths had crossed in his unique dancing days and greeted him like an outdated good friend, however Jake struggled to recollect ever assembly him. Awkward.

Hanson (2019)

The 1990s boy band of brothers have been one of many acts booked for the Erinsborough Music Pageant, and carried out an impromptu quantity within the iconic Harold’s cafe set. Isaac, Zac and Taylor have been reportedly honoured to be requested to characteristic. And who wouldn’t be?

Jess Glynne (2019)

Sharing the invoice with Hanson on the aforementioned Erinsborough Music Pageant was the UK’s flame-haired pop princess, who described showing alongside Paul Robinson as fulfilling a life-long dream. “I’ve actually had a bucket listing second!” stated the musical megastar.

Janet Avenue-Porter (2019)

The Unfastened Girl panellist and broadcaster strolled into the Watering Gap to order a drink and bought fan-girled by businesswoman Terese Willis, and it was additionally reunion for Avenue-Porter and Colette Mann, aka Sheila Canning, as the pair had labored collectively again within the 1980s when the Brit was primarily based in Australia. Jan sheepishly later admitted she couldn’t keep in mind her title at first – let’s hope she didn’t name her “Sheila”.

Paula Abdul (2014)

Singer, choreographer, expertise present choose and ex-cheerleader Abdul sprinkled some showbiz glamour at Lassiters when she checked in as a lodge visitor. It made Karl Kennedy’s day when he ran into her, as he confessed he has fairly a crush on her. The soiled canine says that to all of the pop stars (see additionally Lily Allen), and customarily all the ladies (see additionally Izzy Hoyland, Sarah Beaumont, Olivia Bell…)

Dave Bautista (2009)

Future Guardian of the Galaxy Batista dropped into Ramsay Avenue throughout an Australian promotional tour in his WWE days, sharing the display with Toadie Rebecchi and his adopted son Callum Baker. Was his expertise on the Neighbours set the turning level that pushed him into pursuing performing and turning into a part of the mighty Marvel film franchise?

Lily Allen (2009)

UK popstrel Lil was interviewed on a neighborhood radio station by wannabe-DJ Zeke Kinski, and met tremendous fan Karl Kennedy who gatecrashed the chat reside on air. She additionally sang a bit of tune later within the episode.

Emma Bunton (2007)

When Dr Karl and Susan Kennedy took a visit to London a number of years again, they ran into none apart from Spice Woman Emma Bunton. Karl had no concept who she was, however Susan revealed herself as a fan of Child Spice – notably her profitable stint on Strictly Come Dancing…

Julian Clary (2007)

Throughout the identical journey to the UK capital, comic (and one other former Strictly contestant) cropped up, commandeered on the road by a misplaced, closely pregnant Izzy Hoyland who begged to borrow his cellphone to name for assist. “If you wish to cellphone the hairdresser it’s too late!” he cheekily quipped.

Sinitta (2007)

It was a busy trip to London for the Kennedys, who appeared to bump right into a famous British face on each nook, together with Simon Cowell’s musical muse Sinitta who was a last-minute witness at Karl and Susan’s second marriage ceremony aboard a ship on the Thames.

Shane Warne (2006)

Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne signed Boyd Hoyland’s bat and bought his image taken throughout a visit to Harold’s espresso store. A number of regulars poked enjoyable on the sportsman’s ruffled hairdo. Er, have all of them forgotten the hair crimes peddled by Neighbours within the mullet-tastic 1980s?!

Clive James (1996)

The late Aussie broadcaster swapped chat reveals for a postal spherical in Neighbours in 1996. Sure, actually – he performed himself however form of enjoying a postman. Script author Helen MacWhirter stated of his efficiency, “Clive’s such a spunk. From what I can recall although, I feel I wrote much more for his character than what finally appeared on the display, so I’d say a few of Clive’s finest work could have ended up on the reducing room ground. He didn’t do too badly – though I don’t assume he’ll be listening to the phrases ‘And the Oscar goes to…’ anytime within the close to future.” Harsh.

Chris Lowe from Pet Store Boys (1995)

It was simply one other quiet day on Ramsay Avenue, till a white sports activities automobile roared up and none apart from Chris Lowe from the Pet Store Boys is asking Helen Daniels and Marlene Kratz for instructions. “I’m in search of a recording studio, which is round right here someplace,” defined the grumpy pop big.

