Neighbours cast members who are actually related in real life

Neighbours is all about shut households sticking collectively, a notion the ever-popular Australian cleaning soap adheres to off-screen because it has an extended historical past of using cast members who are related in real life.

It’s grow to be one thing of a practice for Ramsay Road to welcome totally different generations of performing expertise from the identical bloodline, in-keeping with Neighbours‘ sense of historical past and heritage, and proving the manufacturing actually is sort of a correct household.

Right here’s our checklist of cast clans – a few of them you’ll already find out about, however others might come as a shock…

Donovan dynasty

Jason Donovan is one in all Neighbours most well-known alumni, and shortly after he stop as heart-throb Scott Robinson in 1989 his real-life dad Terence Donovan was cast as patriarch Doug Willis, a job he performed on and off till 2016.

In 2003 Jason’s youthful half-sister Stephanie McIntosh, from his TV presenter mum Sue’s second marriage, joined up as rebellious teen Sky Mangel. McIntosh just lately returned for an prolonged visitor stint round Neighbours’ 35th anniversary.

This meant she bought to hang around together with her niece, Jason’s daughter Jemma Donovan, who started enjoying goodie-goodie teen Harlow Robinson in 2019. Harlow is Paul Robinson’s granddaughter, which suggests Jemma performs the great-niece of her real dad’s Neighbours character!

Valance sisters

Holly Valance shot to fame as Flick, attractive however gormless center daughter of the Scully household, who moved into Ramsay Road in 1999. She upped sticks in 2002 to pursue a pop profession, and in 2014 her youthful half-sister (they’ve the identical father) Olympia adopted her sibling to Erinsborough to play Paige Smith, long-lost offspring of childhood sweethearts Lauren Turner and Brad Willis. Widespread Paige additionally popped again for the 35th anniversary celebrations and eventually tied the knot with soul mate Mark Brennan.

Bonner brood

The actress who performed Flick’s massive sister Steph Scully on and off till 2018 shared the display together with her real-life son for a time – Carla Bonner’s boy Harley Bonner performed swimming prodigy Josh Willis, Terese’s son, between 2013 and 2016. He was killed off in the dramatic Lassiters explosion, which many followers are nonetheless not over…

Elmaloglou mom and son

Speaking of Terese, the actress who performs her Rebekah Elmaloglou should’ve been a proud mum or dad earlier in 2020 when she welcomed 12-year-old son Kai Baker on set to play the visitor position of troubled child Caden Hutchins. The character was concerned in a hard-hitting storyline related to the Buddy Membership program for wayward youths, and located himself on the centre of the drama when a gun was discovered stashed in his backpack.

Spliced behind the scenes

Eve Morey is far missed as tragic Sonya Rebecchi who was killed off in 2019, however she’s nonetheless a part of the Neighbours collective behind the digicam as an performing coach and cast mentor. Her husband Jonathon Dutton performed Toadie’s geeky cousin Tad Reeves again in the late 1990s – he left in 2002 and is now one of many present’s common administrators. In order that should assist with getting a carry to work in their home.

Household Dennis

Dwelling legend Stefan Dennis, Neighbours’ sole surviving authentic character Paul Robinson, labored along with his spouse Gail Easdale who performed her partner’s on-screen nemesis, corrupt businesswoman Julie Quill in 2016.

Their son Declan Dennis was just lately introduced as bagging a visitor position as unhealthy boy Louis Curtain, and can seem later in 2020. Though he gained’t have any scenes along with his real-life dad, which seems like a missed alternative to us…

