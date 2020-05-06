Neighbours cast Stefan Dennis’ son in new “dangerous man” role

Neighbours‘ Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is nicely often called a tyrant and a rogue, however he’s going to have competitors quickly from a newcomer.

Within the coming weeks, Stefan’s personal son, Declan Dennis, will make his technique to the Neighbours cast as Erinsborough’s newest villain in a visitor role.

Declan will play “dangerous man” Louis Curtain, and though his storyline is being stored beneath tight wraps, we all know he gained’t have a lot to do with Paul.

Talking about his son’s new role, Stefan proudly mentioned: “I’m clearly very proud that Declan has chosen to, not a lot observe in my footsteps however to make his mark in the world of present biz. Opposite to what folks might imagine, he did this on his personal – other than the dad taxi bit! So , sure very proud and completely happy to cross on some knowledge from my years in the biz.

“The wonderful thing about him engaged on the present is that now we do our traces collectively at night time. Happily, he’s not against getting a bit of recommendation and training from me, and it’s enjoyable to see him take route so simply and switch up good scenes. He even provides me a gem to consider typically, you by no means cease studying in this business.”

However did Declan decide up any hints and suggestions from his dad?

“Dad didn’t a lot assist me simply play ‘the dangerous man’ it was extra about serving to me develop the character as a complete. However it’s enjoyable being a little bit of a chip off the outdated block,” Declan defined.

Though Declan and Stefan reside collectively, they may nonetheless must comply to the strict guidelines in place on set, which requires them protecting a 1.5 metre distance from one another.

