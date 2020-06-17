Neighbours celebrates Pride with a very special guest

Whereas issues have been darkish and dramatic of late on Neighbours, one of many causes it’s so well-liked is its skill to vary gears and simply give us a good time.

That’s precisely what occurs subsequent week when UK viewers are handled to episodes celebrating Pride, that are barely delayed as a result of present delay in transmission over right here.

After showing final 12 months when Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka (Matt Wilson and Takaya Honda) celebrated the day in Sydney, this 12 months RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Courtney Act makes her solution to them as she is recruited to host the celebrations at Lassiters. Just one Ramsay Road resident makes a idiot of himself by not understanding that Courtney is absolutely Sean Janek.

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) waits for a assembly with Courtney however when Sean approaches him, he’s fast to dismiss him and his rudeness practically prices him dearly as it’s left to Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) to clean issues over and preserve him on board.

Paul is made to pay although as when it comes time for rainbow bingo, he’s roped in to be the ball boy – and has a surprisingly good time within the course of. Nonetheless, it isn’t simply Paul who joins within the enjoyable as each Sheila Canning (Collette Mann) and Ned Willis (Ben Corridor) find yourself taking to the stage in full drag make-up and costume… and so they each placed on fairly the present!

Whereas everyone seems to be having fun with the festivities of the day, there’s one guest who is just not all that snug with the neighborhood he has been launched to. While Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is thrilled her dad, Grant, has visited her and agreed to attend satisfaction, she is unaware that he’s really on the town for causes aside from her.

When Dipi Rebechhi (Sharon Johal) warns him to not let her down, he agrees to go to the celebrations however is noticeably uncomfortable with the gang gathered, and much more so when he meets Mackenzie’s boyfriend, Richie.

Whereas Grant does make some strikes that give Mackenzie confidence that he’s lastly accepting her for who she is, his uneasiness does appear to point that he’s solely doing so to take the stress off that Dipi is placing on him. How will Mackenzie really feel when she learns the reality, and can it without end put an finish to any relationship with her father?

