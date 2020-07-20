Neighbours’ Chloe Brennan falls pregnant – April Rose Pengilly on character’s fears for her baby

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) are in for a shock when she discovers she is pregnant in Neighbours – however she takes her time telling Pierce the information which goes to guide some stress between the pair who’re already in a sophisticated scenario.

RadioTimes.com has been chatting solely with April and requested her what goes via Chloe’s head when she learns concerning the being pregnant.

“It’s instantaneous worry and terror. As a result of for Chloe with her Huntingdon’s, she’s not likely suggested to conceive kids naturally. It’s finest to undergo the IVF course of and to check whether or not the Huntington’s gene has been handed onto the embryo,” April defined.

Including how a lot that there’s for Chloe to contemplate, she informed us concerning the worry she has that her little one might be born with Huntingdon’s too.

“As a result of Chloe’s personal life might be considerably shortened and the illness will begin kicking in when she’s like late 40’s or early ’50s. And likewise, Chloe will not be even certain if she needs kids or not. She is aware of Pierce might be actually excited and, nicely there’s simply numerous huge choices that have to be made. And it’s all very sudden.”

However as for Pierce, he doesn’t get to search out out as quickly as he would have preferred with Chloe opting to maintain the information from him; not less than at first. Explaining why Chloe selected to cover the being pregnant, Pengilly mentioned: “She knew that he can be actually excited and he or she must get her head round it first and determine how she feels about it earlier than all of it type of will get away from her. And her Huntingdon’s, it’s one thing that I feel is kind of troublesome for others to grasp once they aren’t coping with it themselves.”

“For Chloe, she sees it as a demise sentence and it’s been extraordinarily troublesome for her to come back to phrases with it and watch her mom take care of it. All of that type of leads her to not instantly inform Pierce.” Sadly, one person who does discover out earlier than the daddy to be is Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), one thing that makes issues worse when he lastly does hear the information.

“Pierce is unquestionably not joyful that Paul knew about it first nevertheless it was completely out of Chloe’s management. Paul was simply type of hanging round and listening in typical Paul Robinson type however yeah, Pierce will not be joyful about that.”

