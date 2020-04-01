Neighbours’ Colette Mann on why Sheila and Clive will never get married

Followers of Neighbours have been calling for the marriage of Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) and Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) for years.

The pair have a candy relationship, which has never strayed additional than romance.

Following on from the tragic loss of life of Sheila’s son, Gary, each Neighbours fan would like to see some happiness on the horizon for the matriarch of Ramsay Road.

However in accordance with actress Colette Mann, the massive day will never come.

Talking completely to RadioTimes.com, Mann defined: “The followers are determined for her to get married. I don’t perceive why folks on this day and age suppose you’re not pleased till you’re married.

“I’ve been married twice and let me inform you it wasn’t pleased both time!”

She continued: “Everybody’s saying, ‘Why doesn’t she marry Clive?’

“We don’t wish to get married! We’re a contemporary couple. You don’t must be married to be pleased, you recognize?”

What’s extra, Paine is just not a daily within the present so having Sheila and Clive married merely most likely wouldn’t work logistically.

“We’re not! Get used to it,” Mann laughed.

So whereas they’re not getting married, Sheila remains to be concerned in a fairly large storyline.

As Sheila involves phrases with the grief of shedding her boy, Mann has praised Neighbours writers for the troublesome and emotional storyline.

Mann stated: “I’m often identified for the comedy. However to have the ability to be given this storyline, draining and exhausting as it’s, I’ve actually loved it. I’ve cherished working with Chris Milligan as a result of I am keen on the bottom he walks on and suppose he’s a nice, nice actor.

“I’ll be glad when she’s by way of it and she’s again to doing [gags] – it will be good to return and do comedy once more, however I’ve loved it. If it resonates with individuals who have been by way of one thing related, then it’s an honour and a privilege.”