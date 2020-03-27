Neighbours confirms double trouble for Toadie as Dee and Andrea return

Apart from being left for useless and put out to sea as a part of the Neighbours Finish Recreation specials, issues have been comparatively calm for Toadfish Rebecchi for a number of months, which solely appears honest after how trauma stuffed his 2019 was.

Evidently he can be proper again within the thick of issues earlier than too lengthy although as Neighbours boss, Jason Herbison, confirms that each Dee Bliss and Andrea Somers (each performed by Madeleine West) can be returning to the present within the coming months. We’ll strive and provide you with a recap of those characters for those that want it- nevertheless it’s difficult.

Dee “died” in 2003 when she infamously went off a cliff in a automobile pushed by Toadie on their marriage ceremony day. 14 years later she reappeared together with the daughter Toadie by no means knew he had, Willow. It was quickly revealed that not solely was Willow not Toadie’s youngster however that it wasn’t even Dee in any respect; as a substitute, it was a girl known as Andrea who simply seemed like Dee.

Toadie and “Dee” later slept collectively and did conceive a toddler, Hugo, and Andrea proceeded to steal all of the Rebecchi’s cash. Andrea’s crazed mom Heather then appeared on the scene and precipitated all types of trouble. A number of months after Toadie’s spouse, Sonya, handed away (we’re nonetheless not over that) Andrea returned, alongside the actual Dee and lengthy story brief, each Andrea and Heather ended up in jail whereas Toadie and Dee determined to go their separate methods.

Oh, and Dee and Andrea are literally sisters with Heather being their mum, regardless of not remembering a second start. Nonetheless with us? We’ve missed quite a bit on the market, however that’s the gist. With issues already so complicated between everybody, what can we probably be in for as the subsequent chapter of the saga begins?

Properly in keeping with Herbison, no matter occurs, it does sound like Toadie goes to be within the thick of it with him stating that the upcoming storyline can be “huge” for him. The story of those characters has been working on and off since 2017 and Herbison has defined that this newest chapter was by no means deliberate from the start.

“We at the moment are nicely past what we initially deliberate and it’s the present that retains on giving.” He additionally defined his love for the character of Andrea which signifies that we might nicely preserve seeing her from time to time- which fits us tremendous!

As for what might convey Dee again to Erinsborough, the familial connection between all of them was one thing she was concerned with after we final noticed her.

May she be making an attempt to be taught extra in regards to the household she by no means knew she had? And extra importantly, does this imply we’ll get the enjoyment of seeing Heather once more? We actually hope so.

Go to our devoted Neighbours web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. For extra details about what’s on, go to our helpful TV information.