Neighbours’ confirms first 35th anniversary death as character bows out in dramatic fashion

As Neighbours’ 35th anniversary continues on Channel 5, the cleaning soap killed off its first character in the Finish Sport episode.

Prue Wallace (Denise Van Outen) met her demise when she took a fateful journey to avoid wasting her relationship with Gary Canning (Damien Richardson).

The pair dramatically didn’t get married as was deliberate when Gary discovered out Prue had been mendacity to her about her involvement with the Order.

Gary fled to Pierce’s luxurious island to be along with his boy, Kyle, and needed to clarify to him and new flame Roxy, that Prue wasn’t who she mentioned she was.

However little did he know, Prue was following him in her luxurious sports activities automobile, dressed in her marriage ceremony robe.

Crying uncontrollably, she left Gary a determined message, telling him to not get on the boat.

Naturally her driving was compromised as she was so upset, inflicting her to veer off into the grass and work out the place she was whereas leaving an emotional message for her daughter, Harlow.

Clearly having a foul day, Prue seemed on the honeymoon current she’d taken alongside along with her – however in fact, it was the one Finn Kelly planted with a bomb!

“God, I want a drink,” Prue insisted. “The place’s that champagne?”

And with these fateful phrases, Prue opened up the current Finn left her and the bomb exploded in horrific fashion.

However who else will die in the 35th anniversary?

Time is working out for Harlow and Bea in the mineshaft, as they’re about to be joined by a snake…

And Gary is onto Finn, however has he crossed the flawed enemy?