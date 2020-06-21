Neighbours confirms Naomi Canning’s future on the show

Naomi Canning’s comeback to Neighbours has been a giant hit with followers, and brought about a frisson of scandal on Ramsay Avenue as the minx discovered herself in a saucy love triangle with outdated flame Pierce Greyson and new spouse Chloe.

As the trio put together for a potential threesome with the intention to put the sexual stress to relaxation as soon as and for all, the cleaning soap’s producer has solely addressed Naomi’s future on the show with RadioTimes.com.

Morgana O’Reilly just lately reprised the function 5 years after she give up, having made her first look as Sheila’s dynamic daughter in 2014.

Discussing her comeback, show boss Jason Herbison stated: “Sadly, Naomi is just again for a visitor look at this stage. I’d like to see extra of her and have thrown myself at the altar of Morgana to make it occur!

“Nevertheless, since she is predicated in New Zealand along with her younger household, somewhat Naomi goes to must go a good distance for now.”

Whereas Ms Canning will quickly be leaving Erinsborough once more, the impression on the Greysons’ relationship will proceed to be felt.

“Whereas Pierce and Chloe love one another, in addition they rushed into their marriage,” teases Herbison. “The state of affairs with Naomi means they’re coping with the penalties of that now.”

Will a three-way show an excessive amount of for Pierce, who’s partying days are behind him? Does it spotlight the variations between him and Chloe, who’s fluid sexuality provides her a wider, liberated view of relationships?

And what about that pesky age hole between them, that’s already brought about issues as Pierce’s teenage son Hendrix was drawn to his step-mum who he’s a lot nearer in age to than his father!

As Naomi departs the Canning home welcomes one other member of the clan, with Sheila’s grandson Levi set to turn out to be a brand new common. Hunky Levi is a copper, however comes with a darkish secret about the Canning household that his granny would moderately maintain beneath wraps… Does it have something to do with naughty Auntie Naomi?

Go to our devoted Neighbours web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. For those who’re on the lookout for extra to observe try our TV information.