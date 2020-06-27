Neighbours confirms permanent return for Jane Harris – and she’s bringing her daughter

Neighbours legend Jane Harris is returning to the present completely and bringing her daughter with her, Australian cleaning soap bosses have confirmed.

Producer Jason Herbison beforehand teased to RadioTimes.com a much-loved character who returned for the 35th anniversary earlier this 12 months can be making a full-time comeback, and after a lot hypothesis we now realize it’s Plain Jane Superbrain, who first appeared within the Kylie and Jason period of the 1980s.

Annie Jones reprises her well-known function as soon as extra, having popped in as a semi-regular since 2018, and becoming a member of her is newcomer Charlotte Chimes as Jane’s estranged offspring Nicolette Stone.

Jane’s return as a single woman sadly means her marriage to previous flame Des Clarke has already hit the rocks, regardless of having solely tied the knot just a few months again as a part of the cleaning soap’s milestone celebrations that noticed 5 weddings in every week from completely different eras.

The previous face of Lassiters is reunited with Nicolette, who additionally lives in Erinsborough, however mom and daughter have had a fractured relationship since Nicolette got here out as a lesbian in her teenagers. Count on sparks to fly…

Since Jane’s 2018 reappearance there was speak of the household she raised within the years she was away from the sunny Melbourne suburb throughout her failed first marriage, however that is the primary time followers will get a full perception into her previous.

Talking about her full-time return, Jones stated: “Jane is returning to her previous neighbourhood and bringing with her an perception into what her life away from Ramsay Road has been like for the previous 30 years. Audiences will learnt extra about her household, as followers are launched to her daughter Nicolette for the primary time.

“I’m so thrilled to be again, and grateful to once more be working with the devoted forged, crew and group at Neighbours.”

Jones first appeared between 1986 and 1989, initially as a frumpy schoolgirl swot who earned the derogatory nickname Plain Jane Superbrain, till finest good friend Charlene Mitchell (Kylie Minogue) gave her a makeover which principally concerned eradicating her glasses and hair slides to disclose her true magnificence.

Jane and boyfriend Mike Younger (Man Pearce) would double date with Charlene and Scott (Jason Donovan), and have been bridesmaid and finest man on the couple’s historic marriage ceremony in 1987. Ms Harris initially left in 1989 to reside with granny Mrs Mangel within the UK.

Since 2018 we’ve seen her strive and monitor down buried treasure in her previous home on Ramsay Road, begin a romance with former boss Paul Robinson, turn into the sufferer of a catfishing scandal and be reunited with Des, who she was briefly engaged to again within the 1980s.

The actress admitted to RadioTimes.com she’d loved being again in her previous stomping floor and had not dominated out one other return – clearly the wheels have been in movement for this summer season’s comeback. “I hope she’s been well-received once more by the viewers for the anniversary storyline,” she advised us. “As for one other return, or being again full-time – by no means say by no means.”

Jones has loved a gentle TV profession in Australia, cropping up in in style reveals together with Wentworth Jail, Jack Irish, Metropolis Murder and Secret Bridesmaids’ Enterprise.

Rising star Chimes, in the meantime, has appeared in Aussie mini-series Schapelle and Catching Milat, produced two on-line collection and is a part of two skilled improv troupes.

Jane and Nicolette will probably be on display screen collectively from late July within the UK.

Go to our devoted Neighbours web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. In case you’re wanting for extra to look at try our TV information.