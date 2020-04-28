Neighbours confirms return for Sheila Canning’s daughter Naomi

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is grieving for tragic son Gary, killed by evil Finn Kelly within the epic 35th anniversary week, and assistance is on the way in which when daughter Naomi Canning (Morgana O’Reilly) returns to Ramsay Road to consolation her mum in her hour of want – however will she find yourself making issues worse?

Minxy Naomi was fairly the troublemaker throughout her unique stint in Neighbours from 2014-2015, making an attempt to tempt Toadie Rebecchi from his beloved Sonya, indulging in a fling with toy boy Josh Willis (Terese’s son) and even bedding dangerous boy Paul Robinson.

She left having landed her dream job within the States almost 5 years in the past, however within the wake of her brother’s homicide by bow and arrow she’ll quickly be again. With matriarch Sheila at warfare with the Kennedys, who she blames for bringing Finn to the road and holds accountable for Gary’s demise, can tough-nut Naomi play peacemaker between the neighbours?

And contemplating her vibrant historical past with a number of the different residents, what additional drama awaits when she rocks up in her previous stomping floor?

A spokesperson for Neighbours confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Naomi was due again on display in Australia “within the instant future,” however with the UK lagging behind because of the discount in episodes airing weekly because of schedule modifications because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not but clear precisely when the character will seem on Channel 5 – so watch this area.

In March, Neighbours present runner Jason Herbison solely teased to us that the Canning home can be welcoming some further members after Gary being killed off, and the return of a ‘fan favorite’ was on the horizon – now all of it is smart…

