Neighbours delay Susan and Karl scenes in Dublin and cancel 35th anniversary celebrations over coronavirus fears

Followers desperate to see Karl and Susan Kennedy jetting off to Dublin, Eire will see their hopes dashed, because the coronavirus disaster tightens its grip on one of many UK’s most beloved soaps.

It was introduced only some days in the past that Neighbours’ Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) had been to jet off to Eire following the drama of the 35th anniversary.

The forged and crew had been to movie a particular storyline later this month, nevertheless, because the coronavirus outbreak develops, it has been determined that manufacturing shall be halted.

Moreover, there was presupposed to be a particular occasion on the Adelphi Theatre in London to have a good time turning 35, which has additionally been cancelled attributable to fears of the virus getting worse.

A Neighbours spokesperson instructed RadioTimes.com: “Because of the present coronavirus scenario and cautions round worldwide journey, forged who had been flying in from Australia will now not be visiting the UK for the Neighbours 35th Anniversary celebrations. While that is clearly very disappointing, the wellbeing of all our forged and crew is our utmost precedence.

“Filming in Dublin with Alan and Jackie has due to this fact been cancelled for now, nevertheless we love our UK and Irish viewers and will certainly be again in the longer term.”

As Jackie Woodburne (who performs Susan Kennedy) initially hails from Carrickfergus, Northern Island, she was reportedly “delighted” to be filming in the area.

In the intervening time, viewers should anticipate a Neighbours’ contact of the Irish for some time longer.

