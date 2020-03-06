Neighbours gets an unexpected cameo as Russell Brand confirms guest appearance

Comic Russell Brand is to look in Neighbours later this 12 months, confirmed by stars of the Australian cleaning soap who took to social media to enthuse concerning the cameo.

At present on a stand-up tour down underneath, the charismatic performer dropped by the Melbourne set to shoot the scene a lot to the joy of solid together with April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan) who posted an image on her Instagram account displaying them within the espresso store.

Co-star Benjamin Turland (Hendrix Greyson) and display dad Tim Robards (Pierce Greyson) additionally uploaded photographs of them with the British celebrity, who is seemingly an enormous fan of the present, which is about to have a good time 35 years on display with an explosive week of episodes that includes three deaths and 5 weddings.

A enjoyable video on Neighbours’ official Instagram highlights web page had Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi) chatting to the person himself, with the dialog straying into usually weird territory as Brand mentioned toads with the ability to alter their gender and questioning if Toadie might do the identical. As you do…

Brand has starred in films together with Get Him to the Greek and offered voice work on animated hits Despicable Me and Trolls, nevertheless it’s not recognized if he’s enjoying himself or a component particularly written for him.

Neighbours is thought for its movie star cameos, and not too long ago featured Scissor Sisters entrance man Jake Shears and RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Courtney Act within the Mardi Gras episode. The likes of Janet Road Porter, Jess Glynne, Paula Abdul and pop group Hanson have additionally popped up over time.

Because the cleaning soap movies a very good few months forward, it’s probably you’ll have the ability to catch Mr Brand’s Neighbours debut a while round June or July. Until producers plan to sneak it in for the upcoming anniversary week as a last-minute twist…

Go to our devoted Neighbours web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers.