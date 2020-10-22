Neighbours is facing a hot air balloon crash – here are the best soap disaster storylines from EastEnders to Emmerdale

As a hot air balloon crash looms on the horizon for Neighbours, with Lauren’s hen occasion turning into a nightmare when Jacka sabotages the group’s journey and brings the balloon crashing down to earth, it appears soap bosses are having to get ever-extra artistic with their disaster storylines.

Here are a few of our favourites from over the years – from plummeting helicopters to collapsing helter-skelters.

1. Coronation Avenue tram crash, 2010

A easy tram crash would simply be a snooze-fest, wouldn’t it? Coronation Avenue went one higher when it celebrated its fiftieth anniversary, with a dwell episode that includes the aftermath of a gasoline explosion and tram crash.

Viewers noticed the deaths of Ashley Peacock (Steven Arnold) and Molly Dobbs (Vicky Binns) – however not earlier than Molly had revealed to Sally Webster (Sally Dyvenor) that she had given delivery to her husband’s lovechild.

Oh, and there was an emergency marriage, AND Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) gave delivery prematurely, which by the way was the first delivery ever to be acted out dwell on a soap opera.

2. Hollyoaks wedding ceremony bus crash, 2012

It was definitely a wedding ceremony day to bear in mind. A lavish double wedding ceremony between Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) in addition to Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Doug Carter (PJ Brennan) turned tragic when the occasion was hit by an out-of-management minibus filled with sixth formers. The teenagers had been serving to Ruby Button (Anna Shaffer) and Jono (Dylan Llwellyn) elope to Gretna Inexperienced to get married. (I do know, sustain.)

The bus took an sudden diversion to the most important ceremony to ship its cargo of forgotten wedding ceremony muffins. The eloping couple had been being chased by Esther Bloom (Jazmine Franks) and Bart McQueen (Jonny Clarke), however the reason for the crash was little Leah Hay who stepped out into the street at precisely the improper second.

Disaster! The bus swerved and ploughed into the wedding ceremony ceremony, killing Maddie Morrison (Scarlett Bowman), Neil Cooper (Tosin Cole), Rhys Ashworth (Andrew Moss) and – later – Jono. Is there any worse omen in your wedding ceremony day? None of the marriages survived very lengthy after the accident.

3. EastEnders fairground disaster, 2004

Remembered primarily for being both brilliantly or disappointingly lame relying in your views about collapsing helter-skelters, the nice EastEnders fairground disaster of 2004 has gone down in soap historical past.

The slide was erected as a part of Albert Sq.’s centenary celebrations however the completely happy event quickly became chaos when the entire factor fell aside. Though there was loads of drama and one resident dramatically stated it was “like the Blitz”, accidents had been primarily confined to Lynne Hobbs, who misplaced her unborn baby after being hit by falling particles.

The episode is additionally the supply of the well-known line: “Get Den Watts, he’ll know what to do!”

4. Coronation Avenue lorry crash, 1979

It’s no surprise Tracy Barlow is so tousled: when she was simply a child in her pram, she was caught up in a nail-biting storyline combining each a lorry crash AND a kidnapping.

The teenager was snatched away by a stranger whereas her mum Dierdre was in the Rovers Return asking the landlady about a knitting sample, shortly earlier than a truck ploughed into the constructing. Tracy was presumed to have been crushed to loss of life, so it was a massive reduction when Dierdre came upon she had been kidnapped in the nick of time. Phew.

5. Emmerdale airplane crash, 1993

Kick-beginning a soap-world pattern of enormous objects falling disastrously out of the sky, Emmerdale had a scores hit on its fingers when a massive airplane crashed into the little hamlet and prompted full devastation.

The stunt value £1 million to stage however pulled in round 17 million viewers. To place that into perspective, the Nice British Bake Off was the most considered TV present final 12 months with an viewers of solely 15 million. Spectacular.

6. Emmerdale helicopter explosion, 2015

Soap bosses determined they had been on to one thing with the airplane. So why not comply with up with a helicopter crash?

In an insanely difficult sequence of occasions, a helicopter got here crashing down into Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) and Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan)’s wedding ceremony reception at the village corridor. The copter was in hassle after being hit by an exploding gasoline canister, which in flip had exploded as a result of Chrissie (Louise Marwood) set hearth to her estrange husband Robert’s automotive perilously shut to flammable materials. A robust warning about well being and security.

The plummeting plane arrived on the scene – that is, fell into the constructing – simply as the newlyweds had been having showdown about Debbie’s secret affair with Pete’s brother. That affair was quickly the least of anybody’s worries as the disaster killed Val Pollard (Charlie Hardwick), Ross Barton (Michael Parr) and Ruby Haswell (Alicya Eyo).

7. Casualty helicopter crash, 2016

The helicopter is again! This time an air ambulance collided with a drone (how very 2016) and plunged into the hospital, the place veteran character Charlie Fairhead was being offered with a cake to rejoice 30 years at Holby.

The disaster severely injured little Grace Beauchamp (Emily Carey) – who was already in hospital having simply survived a horrific automotive crash.

8. Hollyoaks skydiving accident, 2009

A twist on the concept of aircrafts killing folks by falling out of the sky: a individual dying by falling out of the sky. Sarah Barnes (Louis Batley)’s loss of life in a skydiving accident was a first for a British soap opera and gained Spectacular Scene Of The Yr at the British Soap Awards.

The entire thing was a tragic combine-up, as Lydia Hart (Lydia Helly) lower the strings of Sarah’s parachute earlier than the skydive, intending as an alternative to homicide Zoe Carpenter (Zoe Lister) after a love triangle gone improper.