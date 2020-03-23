Neighbours’ Jackie Woodburne teases split for Susan and Karl: “There’s a lot of unhappiness”

Nicely, that was dramatic, wasn’t it? Neighbours continued on from its motion and nostalgia-filled anniversary week with a uncommon two-hander episode that centred on the characters of Susan Kennedy and Finn Kelly.

Finn, having unleashed havoc on the island, returned to Erinsborough and took Susan on a highway journey to see Bea who he claimed was staying within the snowy mountains. Solely it wasn’t lengthy earlier than Susan caught a glimpse of Aster and realised one thing was flawed.

From there, the state of affairs changed into a nightmare for her as she handled a Finn who was very a lot a ticking time-bomb by this level. On the finish of the episode, the bomb went off and it appears Finn has a terrifying finish deliberate for the girl he as soon as noticed as a mom determine.

RadioTimes.com was fortunate sufficient to speak with Jackie Woodburne who performs Susan about filming these episodes and what’s to return for her troubled character.

If you first heard that you simply had been going to be, not simply central to the fruits of the Finn story, however a half of a uncommon two-hander with Rob Mills – what had been your first ideas?

I used to be thrilled as a result of I noticed the episode that Even and Ryan had executed and it was totally gripping and so totally different to our regular Neighbours, so to be given the chance to do one thing like that, outdoors of our regular storytelling- I used to be very excited.

Have been you stunned to listen to that Rob Mills was returning to be a common on the present following his comatose exit in 2018?

I wasn’t stunned and I used to be more than happy. I knew that the viewers had actually loved the character, and there was a lot extra that may very well be executed, so many various tales that may very well be advised that will contain all of the Kennedy’s- that for me was nice. Generally scripts come alongside and since you’re such a massive ensemble forged, you get a B storyline or a C storyline however with this, I simply knew this might actually up the stakes for all of us; so I used to be very thrilled. And Rob is a terrific man, he’s nice enjoyable and a onerous employee, so I used to be very completely happy to be working with him once more.

What was your response whenever you heard that Damien Richardson’s character, Gary, was going to be one of Finn’s victims?

That was terrible, it was a very sombre time. As a result of he was such a nice character and he’d been within the present for so long- all of us liked him and had been gutted to see him go. Damien can do all of it. He can do the humorous stuff, he can do the drama, the kitchen sink stuff. Gary’s a fantastic character and a nice foil for Sheila so it’s a enormous loss for us, I believe. What a nice ending he obtained in Finish Sport although; I don’t suppose any of us had been anticipating that.

The fallout for Susan over that is going to final for a while. What are you able to inform us concerning the aftermath?

That is clearly fairly a traumatic expertise that she’s been by way of and the aftermath of it, she’s simply in full shutdown. She has no thought find out how to cope with it, she has huge guilt, she feels accountable for all the pieces that has rained down on the road, on the folks that she loves. And a lot of individuals blame her, so she’s not simply copping it from herself, however from family members as nicely. Karl is attempting to be supportive, however he does variety of really feel like she introduced this on, so there’s a lot of rigidity there, a lot of unhappiness there and a sense of how do they transfer ahead? The 2 ladies, Elly and Bea are equally traumatised, and this isn’t a fast repair. There’s nothing simple about getting back from this example.

You’re filming round three months ahead- are we going to see some lighter Susan tales within the not too distant future?

We’re very a lot nonetheless within the thick of the drama. We’re approaching a very mild resolve with Karl and Susan, however clearly you’ll be able to’t simply snap your fingers and have it forgiven and forgotten. They’ve been so troubled over what’s occurred, they’re so unhappy, so harm and so damaged by all this and it’s going to take a while. They [the writers] should take their time with this. You’ll be able to’t simply bounce again from this sort of factor. I do know it’s a cleaning soap and it’s heightened drama and all the remainder of it however for us, we now have to seek out the reality in that storytelling, and the reality right here is that these individuals have been completely assaulted by a psychopath and individuals have died. It’s a lengthy restoration.

Provided that there will probably be some empty rooms in Quantity 28 with Elly leaving, can we anticipate new faces to maneuver in quickly? And if not, who would you wish to see? It appears like we’re overdue a go to from Billy and Anne’s youngsters.

Hey, put that in an electronic mail to the writers as a result of that will be superior. Any relation to Billy and Anne would all the time be welcome within the Kennedy home.

Lastly, after so lengthy on the present, is there a Susan storyline that stands out as a favorite to movie?

I imply Izzy, Karl and Susan is one, however I’ve to say this Finn storyline has taken Susan to new locations and it’s given me a problem that I haven’t had earlier than. I obtained to seek out these darker locations finish discover these much less interesting, I suppose much less enticing traits of her, so I’ve to say I’ve actually loved this storyline. It has been a darkish place to be for the final a number of months and I’m not unhappy to be transferring out of that, nevertheless it has been very difficult and tough. However I’ve liked it and that problem half has been actually rewarding. I’m so proud that they gave us the chance to do that. It’s been a actual studying curve for me, and I’ve simply liked it.

