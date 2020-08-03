Neighbours’ Levi refuses to forgive as the Canning family is torn apart

We could have solely had this new Canning family dynamic for a couple of weeks, however the boat is set to be rocked as upcoming scenes in Neighbours will see newcomer Levi (Richie Morris) pack his issues and depart quantity 26- vowing by no means to return.

The drama unfolds after Sheila (Collette Mann) reveals that she knew who attacked Levi all these years in the past and coated it up to defend Kyle (Chris Milligan)- occasions that occurred shortly earlier than Kyle made his Ramsay Avenue debut again in 2008.

A devastated Levi was appalled by the deception, indignant at Kyle for his felony previous, and satisfied because of this Sheila loves her different grandson extra. Viewers additionally know that the assault is what precipitated his epilepsy- one thing that he is eager to hold a secret from his bosses and colleagues in the police drive.

Kyle does his greatest to stay level-headed and to persuade Levi to return dwelling, however the chat quickly will get heated forcing Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) to step in to forestall issues escalating. However whereas Kyle finally understands that Levi wants area, he is apprehensive that the stress might be an issue with Sheila’s coronary heart situation.

Levi has extra urgent issues although, specifically that he has nowhere to reside and he is thrilled when Bea affords him a room at the Kennedy’s. However sadly, when Bea asks Susan (Jackie Woodburne) the reply is not optimistic with Susan not eager on a brand new lodger she doesn’t know- comprehensible provided that Finn transferring in was hardly a convincing success.

However with Levi staying at Lassiters and operating low on money, and adamant that he won’t ever permit Sheila again into his life, will he have the option to discover someplace to keep?

In different Erinsborough associated information, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is about to return to Ramsay Avenue on a full-time foundation. Jane has been seen not too long ago with Karl (Alan Fletcher) bumping into her whereas holidaying in Perth however along with her daughter, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), now on the town, and along with her eyes seemingly set on Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), Jane herself will arrive to attempt to put issues proper along with her.

The arrival of Jane and Nicolette comes sizzling on the heels of Elly Conway leaving the cleaning soap after 4-years. Jodi Anasta introduced she had give up the function earlier this yr and her remaining scenes aired final week.

Go to our devoted Neighbours web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. For those who’re in search of extra to watch try our TV information.a