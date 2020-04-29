Neighbours lines up more heartbreak for Susan Kennedy as Karl gets a blast from the past

Neighbours has lined up a return for a character who’s look may fear followers of long-standing couple Karl and Susan.

Alyce Platt will return to the present in the position of Olivia Bell, a character she final performed briefly again in 2012.

Olivia and Karl each loved a collection of dates earlier than she determined that a future with him was not on the playing cards.

Karl after all reunited with Susan the following yr and the pair have remained collectively in the days since – however may Olivia’s return trace at more hassle on the manner?

Followers will know that proper now, issues aren’t good in the Kennedy marriage following every part that occurred with Finn Kelly.

Finn prompted a lot of harm when his psychological situation deteriorated and his homicide of Gary Canning has left Susan’s relationships on the avenue in tatters.

Worse nonetheless for her is that Karl had admitted that he too does blame her for permitting Finn again into their lives in the first place – and he or she has been withdrawing for him ever since. When Karl finds out how a lot Susan is protecting from him, it’s clear that there was some critical injury carried out to this marriage.

So, it’s a little bit of a concern that Olivia is returning to the present now of all occasions. The 2 stumble upon one another at The Waterhole and it doesn’t take them lengthy to strike up a dialog. Together with his marriage seemingly falling aside, will Karl and Olivia keep mates?

And the way will Susan react when she learns he has met up with a lady he went on a date with?

Australian viewers will discover out when the scenes air subsequent week, however UK viewers must wait a little longer as the episodes gained’t air till June.

Olivia isn’t Platt’s first position on Neighbours. Again in 1995, she performed common character Jen Handley, a physician in coaching who was good mates with Cody Willis and was in a relationship with Philip Martin.

A troubled character, Jen’s relationship with Phil deteriorated and it didn’t take her lengthy after it ended to go away Ramsay Avenue for good.

And talking of returning characters, the present has not too long ago confirmed that we’re about to see a return for fan favorite Naomi Canning, who will probably be again to assist out Sheila who’s grieving Gary.

