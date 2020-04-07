Neighbours lines up new arrival for David and Aaron in big storyline

David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) have been blossoming as a pair for years, and it appears we’re about to see them take the subsequent step.

Within the coming weeks, they are going to be concerned with a new and thrilling storyline surrounding baby adoption and fostering.

Deborra-lee Furness might be returning to Ramsay Road to direct an episode and when the information was revealed, it got here with the information her episode could be centred across the notion of displaced kids.

Now, actor Takaya has confirmed it is going to be David and Aaron who’re the pair who will get the possibility to be dad and mom.

Takaya and Matt posed for an image on the previous’s Instagram with younger actor, Ezra Justin.

Takaya wrote: “Man, I really feel so fortunate! During the last month Deborra-lee Furness was on set to direct @mattywilson @ezra.justin and I in an excellent essential storyline about adoption and foster care. Deb actually pushed us to attract each second out of the script and set up this story with a strong basis.

“On a lighter notice it was additionally entertaining for us to look at Deb expertise the pace at which we’ve to work on the Neighbours set, which is at all times a shock irrespective of how skilled or expert you’re. She definitely stepped up although, and I can’t wait to see the outcomes and hear what you all suppose. @neighbours.

“Nearly 40,000 kids in Australia are in want of a everlasting residence normally as a consequence of abuse or neglect, in 2015 lower than 1 per cent had been adopted. Globally there are approx 18 million orphans who’ve misplaced each dad and mom.”

Takaya linked to Undertake Change, an organisation that helps Australian residents with any adoption queries they might have.

When she was revealed to be returning to direct, Deborra mentioned: “I’m thrilled to be collaborating with the group at Neighbours to direct these episodes and inform a narrative that isn’t usually represented in mainstream media.

“To have an iconic tv establishment like Neighbours becoming a member of the dialog and reflecting the lives of so many Australian kids is extraordinarily highly effective.

“Consciousness is the important first step in making a optimistic shift in each tradition and coverage in the direction of everlasting options.”

We will’t wait to see Aaron and David tackle a parenting position – they’re going to be good!

