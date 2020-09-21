Neighbours lines up siege drama at Erinsborough High – will Mackenzie die?

As if Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) hadn’t had a nasty sufficient 2020 in Neighbours following her being held captive by her crazed lodger, now she finds herself in yet one more hostage state of affairs – the writers really want to provide her a storyline involving puppies in want of cuddles subsequent.

The state of affairs unfolds when Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) continues her investigation, regardless of being suspended, into the thriller drug seller at Erinsborough High however when she does, Dax Braddock (Dean Kirkright) confirms her suspicions that he’s the drug kingpin- and takes a number of individuals hostage in an try and get away along with his crimes.

The tense scenes, unfolding subsequent week within the UK, will present lots of our Ramsay Road favourites lives in peril as a determined Dax shortly turns into unhinged – not caring who he hurts as his felony scheme begins to fall down round him.

And evidently one of many exhibits most-loved {couples} might each be in peril as not solely does Richie Amblin (Lachie Miller) take a critical blow to the ribs that take him out of motion, however a collection of occasions quickly result in Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) being knocked to the bottom and left lifeless, prompting Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan to behave quick in an try to avoid wasting her life. However will they be capable of get her to the hospital in time?

Additionally caught up within the drama is Paul and Harlow Robinson (Stefan Dennis and Jemma Donovan) they usually frantically attempt to cover to maintain themselves secure from the hazard that Dax poses. Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) can also be someplace within the faculty and outdoors, family and friends collect for an anxious wait to see if Dax will be stopped and their family members will make it out in a single piece.

In the meantime, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) can also be in a nasty manner following Dax switching his epilepsy treatment and, following a match on the ground at quantity 26, he’s pressured to come back clear to his household that he has been hiding the key since his childhood. Will Levi be capable of preserve his job, and will Yashvi be capable of get hers again following her suspension?

Go to our devoted Neighbours web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. Should you’re on the lookout for extra to observe try our TV information.