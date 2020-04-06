Neighbours’ Mark Brennan makes a big mistake – and has to answer to grieving Sheila

It appears to be like like bother is on the way in which for Neighbours’ Mark Brennan, as he’s set to develop into Sheila Canning’s newest goal.

Followers will see grief-stricken Sheila (Colette Mann) develop into fixated with Mark this week, as she appears to be like for somebody to blame for the homicide of her son Gary.

Within the upcoming episodes, Sheila struggles to cope as she fears that Erinsborough is forgetting about her beloved son too shortly.

With the funeral and wake now out of the way in which, upset Sheila feels that the remainder of the world is shifting on and she’s the one one nonetheless grieving for Gary.

In a bid to hold his reminiscence alive for so long as attainable, she means that a statue be put up within the Lassiters complicated as a everlasting tribute to him.

Nevertheless stress rise when Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) don’t appear eager on the thought.

Chloe tries to make issues higher and chases after Sheila, however issues solely worsen as Sheila overhears her speaking to Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) about Finn Kelly’s video diaries.

Sheila is shocked to hear that Bea and her sister Elly Conway have each watched the footage.

Livid, she marches straight over to the police station and calls for to see the movies too.

She is met by Mark (Scott McGregor) and Sky (Stephanie McIntosh) who’re each alarmed to hear that Chloe stole the confidential movies and gave them to Elly and Bea.

And though Mark wasn’t conscious of Chloe’s antics, he’s compelled to come clear about how he’d given the transcripts to David Tanaka to make him really feel higher.

However may this mistake put Mark in Sheila’s dangerous books and land him in even larger bother at work?

