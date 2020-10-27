Neighbours | Ned to be charged with murder for killing Scarlett?

Ned Willis (Ben Corridor) has been so targeted on getting his artwork centre up and operating in Neighbours and dealing on getting the money for it that he determined to go down the risqué route of promoting nude photos of himself.

Whereas he thought that was going properly and it did certainly elevate sufficient cash to get the ball rolling, all of it got here crashing down when he discovered that his thriller buyer was none apart from the crazed Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan Browne).

Scarlett is, in fact, the lady who stalked him and stabbed him final Halloween and now she is again, decided to get revenge on Ned for the whole lot that occurred. She is so set on doing it that she lured Ned again to the maze and has made out that she is lacking in order that the finger of suspicion factors his method.

Subsequent week sees Ned go underneath hypnosis with Beverly Robinson (Shaunna O’Grady) to see it will probably jog his reminiscence of precisely what occurred within the maze so he can come up with a method to show his innocence… solely it has the alternative impact.

With Levi Canning (Richie Morris) believing him to be responsible and Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) on the fence about his involvement however making an attempt to assist him, Ned himself grows satisfied that he did kill Scarlett and goes so far as deciding to confess the crime to the police.

Not figuring out that Scarlett is alive and properly in Erinsbrough and watching the whole lot that’s taking place, is Ned about to be charged with a murder that he didn’t commit?

Elsewhere, it’s all change for one neighbour and we imply that within the very literal sense. Tim Robards’ closing scenes as Pierce have simply aired in Australia and are set to display right here in two weeks.

Pierce has been recast with Don Hany taking on the position for the ultimate 4 weeks of Pierce’s time in Ramsay Avenue. And it appears it is going to be a rocky closing month for him as it’s totally anticipated that his affair with Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) will be revealed- so anticipate fireworks between them, Shane (Nicholas Coghlin) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

