Neighbours | Nicolette gets visit from blast from the past Audrey

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) has been stirring hassle since she arrived in Erinsborough, however it appears to be like like some unwelcome issues are heading her manner in Neighbours subsequent week.

Together with her eyes set on Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), she has been making a passion out of annoying Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and persevering with to intrude of their marriage. Whereas she has since moved out and relocated to Quantity 32 – the animosity between her and Pierce is worse than ever.

It appears to be like like he might have the probability to get some revenge although when he spots Nicolette in the center of a tense dialog with a girl named Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman).

Audrey is a buddy from Nicolette’s past and it’s clear from their first assembly that Nicolette will not be thrilled to see her on the town. Quizzing her as to why she has turned up introduced, Audrey reveals that the two have a murky past that she is attempting to atone for.

Stealing a profitable lottery ticket from a dying affected person, the two have lived with the secret for years however now, Audrey is beginning to really feel the weight of what they did and needs to return clear. Nevertheless, Nicolette, who has lengthy spent all the cash, insists she doesn’t really feel responsible and she or he has no intention of confessing to what the pair did.

Pierce walks into Harold’s retailer when the pair are speaking and can’t assist however discover how unnerved Audrey appears to be like when she is left alone. Sure that she is hassle and Nicolette is making life tough for her, he sits to talk with Audrey and provides to assist combat no matter is happening.

When Nicolette hears she is livid and Pierce quickly finds himself having to defend his place from all sides. As for Nicolette, she has dodged a bullet this time, however how lengthy will she capable of maintain what she did a secret from these round her – particularly Jane Harris (Annie Jones).

