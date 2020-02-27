Neighbours’ Paul finally works out who Jane’s catfish is – and the culprit is someone everyone will remember

Neighbours‘ resident know-it-all, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), is about to stumble throughout the identification of poor Jane Harris’ (Annie Jones) conman catfish.

In the coming week, he units his thoughts on working out who’s been terrorising Jane and scamming her to the level of misery.

His curiosity is piqued when new police officer Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) tells him she thinks she noticed someone linked to the Lassiters’ siege.

Though she isn’t 100 per cent, Paul sees it as a chance to delve deeper and sends his non-public investigator on the case – due to course he has a PI.

And it doesn’t take too lengthy earlier than Paul stumbles throughout the harrowing reality – it’s troublemaker Mannix Foster (Sam Webb) who was behind the torture.

Mannix has an extended historical past with Paul and was determined to get again on him for his or her earlier grievances, so selected poor Jane as the sufferer.

Solid your minds again to 2017, when Mannix was first launched on Neighbours as a buddy of Leo Tanaka in his dangerous boy part.

Paul was satisfied he had seen the dodgy character off and killed him throughout the Neighbours Christmas 2018 extravaganza, however only one month later, it was revealed Mannix was nonetheless alive and nicely.

What’s extra, the troublesome resident set about getting cash off Paul and Leo for the inconvenience – a feat he wasn’t in a position to obtain.

After he’s uncovered, Mannix units about making an attempt to get away with the rip-off and tells Paul he has intimate correspondences from Jane, so he higher not name the police.

However will Paul selected to take the ethical high-ground, even when it destroys Jane? Or will he get revenge in an unlawful means?

And what about poor Jane? She’s been heartbroken over the previous couple of weeks since discovering Richard was a catfish.

Will Paul have it in his coronary heart to clarify he is the cause she is going via this ache?

Go to our devoted Neighbours web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers.

