Neighbours’ Scarlett enacts revenge which puts Kyle’s life in danger

Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan Brown) has actually been ruffling some feathers since she first appeared in Neighbours final yr and, since her return, she has been doing all she will be able to to make life depressing for Ned Willis (Ben Corridor).

With Ned dealing with jail time for her homicide following a setup, Scarlett thought she had gained, solely to seethe with anger upon studying that he was launched on bail. However when she hears Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) bad-mouthing her, she can not assist however plot revenge towards her too.

Wanting her to endure for the issues she mentioned, Scarlett sabotages Bea’s van in the hope that she may have a nasty accident whereas driving it, solely it isn’t Bea that finally ends up behind the wheel…

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) borrows the van subsequent week as her automobile is being serviced and shortly involves remorse the choice when Scarlett’s tampering works. Driving previous the storage, Terese is unable to manage the automobile, which proves to be disastrous for Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) who is true in the trail of it.

As Kyle is hit and knocked to the bottom, a panicked Terese and Bea rush to his support and he’s taken to hospital for therapy. For Kyle, that is yet one more setback as he was not too long ago burned by a toppled barbecue and he’s left terrified by the adage that issues come in threes.

In the meantime, decided to attract Scarlett out, Ned is shocked when Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) means that they stage a faux marriage ceremony, sure that’s he won’t be able to withstand ruining their huge day. That does become the case, however what Scarlett does and what happens is extra dramatic than any of them might have predicted.

Is that this the top of the road for Scarlett, and can Ned lastly have the ability to show his innocence?

Go to our devoted Neighbours web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. In case you’re on the lookout for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.