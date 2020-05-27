Neighbours shock as Claudia flees and someone very surprising returns from the dead

There are some dramatic scenes on the means in Neighbours as Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison) takes child Aster and flees as her dodgy deeds are uncovered.

However she is in for a shock when she will get to her non-public jet and sees the final particular person she would count on.

Viewers will see this week that Claudia’s scheming is near being found as Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) begins trying into her out of loyalty to Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta), with Elly in jail for killing Finn.

Subsequent week sees Aaron (Matt Wilson) be a part of her and it doesn’t take the pair lengthy to find essential proof that proves she has been as much as no good.

After at first making an attempt to bribe Aaron’s silence with the promise of a child for him and David, she quickly realises that her lies have been found. Taking child Aster, she makes a fast escape from Erinsborough and heads for her non-public jet, unaware Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) are on the solution to cease her.

When she arrives at the airport, she is stopped in her tracks however none aside from her son, Shaun (Brad Woller), lengthy thought dead after an avalanche accident.

While Shaun explains the place he has been, he quickly realises that one thing is amiss and is shocked when he learns that his mom is planning on taking his baby out of the nation for good.

With Shaun there and others on the solution to cease her, is that this the finish of the highway for the villainous Claudia?

While all this is happening, Elly will discover herself dealing with extra issues in jail as Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) steps up her torment of her, with doubtlessly lethal penalties.

As Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) works to get her out, will he be capable to save the new mom in time when he comes throughout some alarming proof that could possibly be important in securing her launch?

