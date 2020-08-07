Neighbours star says Hendrix would be “unpredictable” if he and Harlow split

In true Neighbours vogue, it took some time for Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) to behave on the emotions they’d for one another.

However since they did, they’ve been going from energy to energy with Hendrix, particularly, actually coming into his personal and displaying a caring aspect because the supportive boyfriend- which is useful as Harlow has had a tough 2020 following the explosion that killed her mom.

However if the favored couple have been to split, Benny Turland thinks that we might see Hendrix revert to his extra troublesome methods.

Talking solely to RadioTimes.com, Turland stated: Harlow has all the time been the brains of the operation. There’s not a variety of pondering that goes into Hendrix’s actions, so Harlow has been a very good stability for that. She’s introduced him right down to earth a bit and I believe if they have been to interrupt up, a variety of the time he pursues his actions via his feelings, so he would in all probability simply take off and he would be so unpredictable. He actually likes her so if they broke up, he would go loopy.”

“He’s already matured loads,” Turland added concerning the progress of his character. “Recently, he actually falls into this good place of being the smart, mature one; the mum or dad within the household virtually. It would be good to see him fall into his feelings once more and unleash. I really feel like there would possibly be one thing like that coming alongside. He likes to behave like he’s all cool and robust, however whenever you push your feelings down they arrive again out.”

Admitting the rebellious aspect of the character can be extra enjoyable to play, Benny stated: “Critical good man Hendrix? Nobody likes that. He’s a variety of enjoyable, particularly with the cheekiness and I get so as to add my very own flare and my very own take. I really like taking part in Hendrix. It’s a lot enjoyable.

There’s one other woman in Hendrix’s life that we’re but to fulfill – his sister Alanna who, just like the absent Jay Rebecchi has but to be seen. As for whether or not we’re more likely to meet her any time quickly, Turland is not sure however would like to see what that dynamic would appear to be.

“Properly, Alanna continues to be in Sydney. I can’t actually reply that as I don’t know myself. It would be thrilling (to see her). Neighbours all the time has one thing in its again pocket and it would be actually fascinating and possibly down the observe, we’ll see her. Hendrix should inform Alana what all of the fuss has been about within the final yr and that would be fascinating however I’ve no concept.”

Go to our devoted Neighbours web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. In the event you’re on the lookout for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.