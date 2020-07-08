Neighbours star talks hopes for the future of Chelly

Followers of Neighbours will know that the finish is nigh for Elly Conway with actress Jodi Anasta having give up the function and her ultimate scenes airing quickly. However what of “Chelly”, the romance that has garnered a military of followers who’ve their hearts set on Elly and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) formally getting collectively?

Properly, in an unique chat with RadioTimes.com, Pengilly herself has informed us to not lose hope.

“I’ll say, by no means say by no means,” stated Pengilly of a reunion down the highway. “As we noticed for the anniversary not too long ago, so many characters got here again and a few of them got here again for fairly some time, i.e. my brother Mark Brennan who I beloved having again.

“So I’ll say that though she [Anasta] is now not a full-time forged member proper now, by no means lose hope, by no means quit, since you by no means know what will occur on this present.”

When requested if we are able to anticipate them to marry at Lassiters as half of the exhibits 40th anniversary celebrations, she laughed and added: “Or perhaps sooner?”

We additionally requested April how a lot she is lacking Jodi on set, with actress having completed filming her ultimate scenes a number of weeks in the past. “I miss her a lot!” she admitted. “Like, I’m watching her on TV now and he or she’s nonetheless there and I nearly burst into tears each time she is on the display screen.”

As for how Elly leaves Neighbours, the imminent return of Shaun Watkins appears set to play a big function as he comes again simply in time to assist Elly and her sister, Bea Nielson (Bonnie Anderson), who’re being hassled by the press following the tell-all guide written about their lives and Finn Kelly (Rob Mills).

UK viewers are this week watching a dramatic story unfold that has seen child Hugo kidnapped by his jail escapee mom, Andrea Somers (Madeleine West). Will Toadie ever see his son once more?

