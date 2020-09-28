Neighbours star Tim Robards talks Pierce and Chloe losing their baby

It hasn’t been a contented time for Pierce Greyson and Chloe Brennan (Tim Robards and April Rose Pengilly) in Neighbours because the couple are coping with the lack of their recently-conceived baby, with the devastating information coming shortly studying that the kid didn’t show any indicators of getting Huntingdon’s illness.

The couple, who’ve usually struggled to be on the identical web page all through their relationship and this newest blow solely serves to drive an additional wedge between them.

Talking completely to RadioTime.com, Tim fills us in on how Pierce copes with the loss, what it was like for him to movie a storyline like its whereas being an expectant father himself, and what led to him leaving the function so abruptly.

“I solely had a little bit bit to go however with the introduction of the stricter guidelines and issues, it was simply getting too near when my baby was due and I didn’t need to danger not being there for that,” Tim defined about his rushed departure, including that he left the function whereas the forged was on a manufacturing break so he wasn’t conscious he had filmed his closing scene on the present when he returned to Sydney.

“If there was ever an emergency main as much as it, nicely it was simply too shut” he added. “Regular instances you could possibly solely be 24 hours away from wherever on the planet, you could possibly simply leap on a aircraft, however not now. I’d been away for thus lengthy, many of the being pregnant I’d been absent and you weigh up what’s extra vital to you and the explanations. It’s loopy instances in the mean time.”

With a baby on the best way himself, the storyline was one which was difficult for Tim to be concerned in. “That was a tough one to movie all of that, going into these feelings as a father to be, after I haven’t seen my spouse for weeks. Having to undergo a miscarriage story after I can’t go residence to my spouse, and to ensure all the pieces is OK – it was a troublesome time personally.”

It’s a viewpoint that each Tim and his character share, with Pierce struggling within the wake of the heartbreaking information. Not solely that, however Pierce’s marriage to Chloe begins to pressure in consequence. “Pierce actually needed this baby and Chloe was fairly heartbroken. Even main as much as that she was confiding in Nicolette and speaking to her and Pierce was seeing that; it actually highlighted some points in Chloe and Pierce’s relationship.”

“While you’ve received cracks in your marriage you’re going to battle much more in these circumstances and as an alternative of working collectively, they have been working additional aside.”

One other wrinkle within the marriage has been Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) who has been interfering in their relationship – and has lately revealed she is in love with Chloe, one thing that Pierce is at present unaware of. “Pierce came upon she was with Nicolette when she misplaced the baby, towards what Pierce’s suggestions have been, so there’s blame and all these issues popping out.”

“Pierce looks like he’s left behind and not being considered- whereas making an attempt to be the rock. No person is asking how he feels and all of the loss and grief, he’s holding that in and it will definitely explodes.”

