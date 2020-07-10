Neighbours star wants Shane and Dipi’s missing son Jay to be introduced

Shane Rebecchi moved to Erinsborough in 2017 with spouse Dipi and daughters Yashvi and Kirsha, including to the chaotic household tree of considered one of Neighbours‘ most well-known and established clans. However one member of the brood stays missing – Shane and Dipi’s son Jay, who’s sometimes talked about however has by no means been seen. The place is he, and will we ever get to meet him?

“Sure, there’s this boy known as Jay who’s at boarding faculty in Sydney, however by no means visits!” reveals Nicholas Coghlan who performs Shane, talking solely to RadioTimes.com. “It’s by no means been defined why that’s. He’s the center baby between Yashvi and Kirsha. I feel that’s the way it works, don’t quote me!

“There may be nonetheless discuss of him being introduced, so he’s received to seem at a while certainly.”

It’s not unusual for Erinsborough households to hold a spare relative stashed elsewhere to be introduced down the road, usually when somebody flies the nest leaving a niche within the family – and the forged.

Piper Willis was the final of Terese and Brad’s offspring to arrive and got here in virtually three years after the remainder of the household. Not too long ago, Levi the long-lost Canning has moved in with gran Sheila and cousin Kyle to occupy the house left after Gary’s tragic exit.

Whereas there are not any fast plans to carry within the elusive Jay to full the clan, Coghlan has some ideas as to the kind of character he might be, and he has an thought as to how he may boost life chez Rebecchi.

“I feel a shiny, younger, male vitality would be actually good in that home,” he smiles. “Shane is dominated by the ladies within the household. Somebody who can carry out the silliness and ‘Home of Trouser’ in Shane and his little brother, Toadie. That may be fairly enjoyable.

“They might herald a little bit of comedy and faucet into that playfulness of the Rebecchis. I’m in want of a few of that!”

Go to our devoted Neighbours web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. If you happen to’re in search of extra to watch take a look at our TV information.