Neighbours’ Susan and Karl to split as Jackie Woodburne teases “huge problem” for pair

Neighbours followers throughout the globe will likely be holding their breath as it seems to be like Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) are on the rocks.

After a tumultuous couple of months for poor Susan which just about noticed her killed by the hands of murderous Finn Kelly, you’d assume she’d have the opportunity to get her life again on observe now.

But it surely’s sadly not the case as the approaching weeks will see our beloved educator uncover her husband has his doubts.

Karl by no means wished Finn again on Ramsay Avenue, however caring Susan let him into their home.

After a few months, he’d remembered his evil previous and set about getting revenge on those that did him mistaken, leaving three useless within the 35th anniversary.

Though he’s useless and buried himself, that doesn’t cease a grieving Sheila Canning pointing the finger at Susan for not realising a leopard by no means adjustments his spots – and sadly for Susan, her husband thinks the identical.

“The most important betrayal of all is she in all probability will get via this till it turns into obvious that Karl blames her for bringing Finn again onto [Ramsay Street],” Woodburne solely tells RadioTimes.com.

She provides: “I feel when she realises that she’s utterly devastated. If he can’t have her again and be her champion then she’s simply free-falling. She’s bought no anchor, no security line. She’s misplaced.”

Woodburne admits Susan has some factor of conscience about Gary’s loss of life and understands the Canning matriarch’s want for revenge.

“Susan feels accountable for killing Sheila’s son – it doesn’t get rather more primal than that, a mom’s grief. Understanding the particular person she thinks is accountable for that, how would you sleep at night time?

“You’ll need to see them punished. You’ll need to see their lives torn aside like yours. Susan is a mom, she would get this. That doesn’t give her peace, that simply makes it worse. She understands Sheila’s ache and Sheila’s grief.”

However when Karl activates her, Woodburne admits there’s a “huge problem” on the horizon for Susan and her love.

As she admits the “repercussions will go on for a while”, Woodburne continues: “The problem in fact goes to be will the love be stronger than the ache? It’s not a fast repair and it does go on for a while and there are some obstacles that come alongside to make issues worse… we’ve bought to hope with so many a long time of marriage behind them the love will likely be robust sufficient to get them via. I don’t need them to split up!”

We’ve bought our fingers crossed they will get previous this newest hurdle!

