Neighbours’ Toadie, Dee and Andrea – timeline of their complex history

Right here at RadioTimes.com, we wish to offer you as a lot background as doable, and in relation to one explicit Neighbours story, that isn’t a straightforward feat.

It’s nigh on unattainable to condense the extremely complex twists and turns in Dee, Andrea and Toadie’s history.

However, we’ve gone all the way in which again to 2000, when issues bought actually difficult and made a really useful timeline to maintain you within the loop with the Erinsborough trio. Brace yourselves – it’s a bumpy trip.

February 2000: Toadfish Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) meets Dione “Dee” Bliss (Madeleine West) in a membership alongside good friend Joel Samuels (Daniel McPherson). Pretending to be a footballer and his agent to impress them, the ruse doesn’t final lengthy. She finally ends up courting Joel for a spell.

July 2002: Throughout an influence reduce, a sport of fact and dare at The Espresso Store results in Toadie planting a passionate kiss on his housemate, Dee, in entrance of their pals. Their relationship begins.

June 2003: Regardless of some ups and downs over the course of their relationship. Toadie and Dee stay very a lot in love at this level and she is delighted to say sure when he proposes.

July 2003: Toadie and Dee marry in a joyful ceremony surrounded by their pals and household. Sadly, fortunately ever after is just a few hours for the couple when Toadie by accident drives his automobile off of a cliff while kissing Dee and her physique is just not discovered. Dee is later declared lifeless and Toadie is pressured to maneuver on along with his life with out her.

August 2009: Toadie had quite a few relationships following Dee’s loss of life, however it was 2009 when he first met Sonya Mitchell (Eve Morey) and ultimately, after a couple of hurdle, the 2 grew to become a pair.

November 2012: After some recommendation from outdated good friend Connor O’Neill (Patrick Harvey), Toadie proposes to Sonya and she accepts- a lot to the delight of their son Callum (Morgan Baker).

March 2013: Toadie and Sonya marry in an attractive ceremony that’s marred considerably by an explosion that provides her non permanent amnesia and kills two of their neighbours.

November 2016: Sonya affords herself as a surrogate for Steph Scully (Carla Bonner) and Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor). Toadie agrees to it however is clearly feeling uneasy.

December 2016: Stonefish Rebecchi (Anthony Engleman) stuns his brother when he exhibits Toadie an image he took of a girl that appears precisely just like the long-dead Dee.

January 2017: Right here’s the place issues begin to get difficult. Dee arrives in Erinsborough and stuns Toadie and Sonya by turning up on their doorstep unannounced. Toadie believes her outlandish model of occasions to clarify her disappearance however Sonya, in addition to Mark, stay unconvinced. She quickly introduces Willow (Mieke Billing-Smith) and claims she is Toadie’s daughter.

February 2017: Viewers be taught that Dee is just not really Dee in any respect. Her actual title is Andrea Somers, Willow is just not really his daughter and she is utilizing her uncanny likeness to Dee to attempt and get cash left behind after Dee’s dad and mom died. The plans change, nevertheless, when she learns that the cash is now all gone and she turns her consideration to making an attempt to rip-off cash out of an unsuspecting Toadie. Willow begins to query permitting her mom to con the Rebecchis.

March 2017: Andrea flees with Toadie and Sonya’s financial savings and Toadie discovers she and Willow are in London and flies over to search out them. Sonya is at the moment pregnant with Mark and Steph’s child and friction between she and Toadie is getting worse. Toadie finally ends up sleeping with “Dee” when he assumes Sonya and Mark spent the evening collectively and in a traditional cleaning soap second, Sonya watches it occur over Skype. Toadie learns Andrea is an imposter and she as soon as once more flees with Willow. Sonya loses the infant shortly afterwards and her and Toadie separate.

August 2017: Toadie and Sonya start to work on reconciling following their separation and her issues with alcohol that returned within the wake of all that occurred. Some place else in Australia, a girl sits on a bench subsequent to an unknown man. However is she Andrea, or might Dee be alive in any case?

December 2017: Toadie and Sonya put the previous behind them and remarry in entrance of pals and household. Willow, who had already been again to Erinsborough and made peace with the Rebecchi’s after disowning her mum, is in attendance. No person realises that Andrea additionally returns to city and watches the top of the ceremony from afar.

June 2018: Sindi Watts (Marisa Warrington), Toadie’s ex-girlfriend and the one who helped Andrea along with her rip-off, arrives again on Ramsay Road with a child, Hugo. She reveals that Hugo is Toadie’s from his one evening stand with Andrea and Sonya reluctantly agrees to let the infant reside with them. The three, alongside little Nell, do ultimately grow to be a strong household unit.

July 2018: With some assist from Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), Sonya tracks Andrea down on the psyche ward of a hospital and pays her a go to to debate Hugo. Andrea claims she has no reminiscence of what she has accomplished however Sonya stays unconvinced. She retains the go to a secret from Toadie however it isn’t lengthy earlier than he finds out. They each return to see her with Willow in tow, however Andrea says she doesn’t know her daughter. She later tries to persuade Toadie that she is Dee however it’s clear, to viewers at the least, that that is simply one other scheme.

October 2018: Needing assist elevating the youngsters. Toadie and Sonya rent nanny Alice to maneuver in with them and assist them out round the home. Solely Alice is just not Alice in any respect. Her actual title is Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) and she is Andrea’s mom – and she is simply as crazed as her daughter. It’s revealed that she is working with Andrea to attempt and get rid of Sonya to allow them to all be collectively as a household.

December 2018: After efficiently embedding herself at quantity 30, Heather progressively wears Sonya down by drugging her and inflicting Toadie to doubt her. Finally, she goes forward with the ultimate half of the devilish scheme, poisoning Sonya and leaving her alone by the facet of the street to die. She is ultimately discovered and rushed to hospital the place she makes a full recovery- however the worst is but to return. As for Heather, figuring out the sport is up, she flees Erinsborough and tells Andrea the unhealthy information – however they each point out that there’s extra to what they know than they’re telling.

January 2019: Sonya collapses and is rushed to the hospital. She and Toadie are given the devastating information that she has stage 4 ovarian most cancers and regardless of her willpower to battle it, the probabilities are usually not good. It seems that the poison Heather gave her hid the indicators when she was admitted beforehand.

March 2019: An especially fragile Sonya visits Andrea one final time and is advised in regards to the mysterious Karen, one other girl who’s imply to look precisely like Dee and Andrea. Regardless of her figuring out Andrea is to not be trusted, she tells Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) whats she is aware of. Quickly after, Neighbours aired one of its most heartwrenching episodes thus far as Sonya handed away on the seaside subsequent to Toadie as they sat watching their youngsters play.

Might 2019: Having been advised that the true Dee could also be alive, Shane and Dipi (Sharon Johal) make contact with Andrea, who rapidly heads to Erinsborough to be greeted by a livid Toadie who refuses to imagine any extra of her lies.

June 2019: As Andrea tries to make a life for herself close to Hugo and Willow, a spanner is thrown within the works when she discovers Heather, at the moment wished by the police, can be again. Andrea orders her to remain out of the way in which and hold her return a secret- even from Willow.

July 2019: Having tracked down somebody who is aware of Karen, Heather heads off to search out him- carefully adopted by Andrea. Arranging a gathering, Andrea and the true Dee come nose to nose on a clifftop and find yourself in a scuffle with Dee tumbling over the sting. She survives and is taken in by an more and more unstable Heather. Utilizing this to her benefit, she tips Heather into pondering she is Andrea and the 2 head to Ramsay Road. Toadie is then speechless when he finally ends up with two similar ladies in his home however Dee’s damage from the crash and data solely she might know suggestions the scales. With some assist from Willow. each Andrea and Heather are arrested and despatched to jail.

Toadie then lastly learns the reality about what occurred in 2003. Dee and her adoptive sister, Cecile, had been focused by a legal gang after they suspected they’d data on them. It later turned out that it was Andrea they had been after. Tampering with the automobile, they meant to kill Dee, however a person from contained in the gang refused to let it occur. Following Toadie and Dee as they drove away from the marriage venue, he was there to witness the crash and pulled Dee to security. They, together with sister Cecile who was ultimately killed, then ended up dwelling in hiding and by the point Dee felt secure sufficient to return, Toadie was already fortunately settled down with Sonya.

In one more twist, Dee finds out that Heather is her mom and Andrea is her sister. Heather had no concept she had given start to 2 youngsters due to a nun who smuggled one of the infants away for worry Heather couldn’t take care of them each. That child, Dee, was given to the Bliss household.

August 2019: Dee has reduce ties with Heather and Andrea and made plans to remain on in Erinsborough, However a kiss between her and Toadie makes them each realise that issues are transferring too quick and they half methods once more as pals when she leaves city.

April 2020: Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) is shipped to jail for killing Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) and she quickly finds that Andrea has taken an curiosity in her. Elly agrees to Andrea’s request to ask Toadie if he might attain out to Dee to get her to go to. Dee rapidly returns and regardless of Toadie making it clear he thinks it’s a unhealthy concept, Dee does go to satisfy her sister who claims she is sorry for all she has accomplished and simply desires to get to know her.

Might 2020: Blissful to be again in one another’s lives, Toadie and Dee kiss and then formally rekindle their relationship. Elly tells Toadie and Dee that Andrea has extra plans for Hugo than the photograph she initially requested for and Dee is devastated to have fallen for Andrea’s lies. When Dee and Andrea meet once more, she exhibits her true colors and Dee realises that there’s little likelihood of her being redeemed. Earlier than she leaves the jail, she spots Heather who has simply been launched from the psych ward. Regardless of assurances that Heather is just not the identical particular person as she was when he final noticed her, Toadie struggles to simply accept Dee having a relationship along with her and he crosses a line by visiting Heather himself to warn her off. Cracks then start to indicate in his rekindled relationship with Dee.

June 2020: Issues worsen between Toadie and Dee when she continues to see Heather and the 2 realise that there are too many obstacles in the way in which for their relationship to work. Struggling to deal with the breakup, Dee continues to put money into constructing a relationship along with her mom whereas starting to contemplate looking for data on her father- who she learns was referred to as Peter Wilson.

And that, for UK viewers at the least, brings us updated. In fact, due to the present delay in transmission right here, Australian viewers are three weeks forward and by the sound of issues, the following chapter of this saga is ready to be simply as explosive as what has come earlier than. What does Andrea have deliberate for her sister subsequent?

