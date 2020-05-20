Neighbours villain Andrea plans torture for Elly

In the event you thought that issues couldn’t get any worse for Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) in Neighbours, then, sadly, you’d be mistaken as she is going to quickly discover her jail life can be extra harmful than ever.

With Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) befriending her to additional her personal features, and on account of a fee from the villainous Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison), Elly at the very least felt as if she had some type of safety from those that want to hurt her, however that safety is over.

After Elly advised Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Dee Bliss (additionally Madeleine West) what Andrea had deliberate for child Hugo, Andrea quickly discovered about it and now she is hellbent on making her life as depressing as attainable – and given the facility she has, that would show extraordinarily harmful for Elly.

When Dee offers Elly an aster plant, to assist her deal with lacking her daughter and to offer her one thing to deal with, Andrea cruelly destroys it after which admits that her torment is just simply starting – she is going to remorse selecting to betray her.

Viewers know all too properly how unhinged Andrea will be. Will Elly discover a method out of her newest drawback?

RadioTimes.com lately spoke to star Madeleine West about taking part in the roles of Dee and Andrea and she or he conceded that she does discover Andrea extra enjoyable to play. “Dee’s a lot softer and it’s fairly a delight when she hits her onerous notes and actually calls individuals out on their behaviour as a result of she actually is a genuinely good individual. The interaction between the 2 characters is de facto lovely – they stability one another out, however gosh Andrea is enjoyable!”

With a Toadie and Dee reunion on the playing cards and West hinting at Dee returning full time, we hope to see much more of her as Neighbours continues.

