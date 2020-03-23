General News

Neil Diamond updates ‘Sweet Caroline’ into coronavirus PSA: ‘Hands… washing hands’

March 23, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Leisure

Track legend Neil Diamond introduced a free effectivity of his hit music “Sweet Caroline,” apart from it had a few updated lyrics additional turning into amid the coronavirus outbreak. 



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment