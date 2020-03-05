Neil Druckmann And Chernobyl Creator Making The Last Of Us Series For HBO

The Closing of Us writer/creative director Neil Druckmann and acclaimed Chernobyl author Craig Mazin are teaming up for an HBO sequence in accordance with the hit on-line sport.

Naughty Canine president Evan Wells and Carolyn Strauss (govt producer of Chernobyl, amongst completely different HBO homes) will even perform govt producers, and the TV sequence could be the primary from PlayStation Productions.

“Neil Druckmann is with out question one of the best storyteller working inside the on-line sport medium, and The Closing of Us is his magnum opus,” Mazin suggested The Hollywood Reporter. “Getting a chance to evolve this breathtaking murals has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so commemorated to do it in partnership with Neil.”

“From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away through his methodology to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Closing of Us,” talked about Druckmann in a remark.

Although the exact type of the sequence continues to be coming together, The Hollywood Reporter says that the show covers the 2013 sport and should perform content material materials from this yr’s sequel, The Closing of Us Part II, which Druckmann directed and co-wrote.

Druckmann wrote a script for a conceivable The Closing of Us movie, nonetheless in 2018 his pastime inside the mission had cooled.

[Provide: The Hollywood Reporter, HBO]