Neil Druckmann to in my view direct some episodes of The Closing of Us for HBO

The primary season of The Closing of Us for HBO can have a complete of 5 other administrators. Till now, we already knew the names of a few of them. What had now not been mentioned but, is that one can be Neil Druckmann himself, co-chairman of Naughty Canine and the primary ingenious thoughts in the back of this PlayStation IP.

As VGC informs, uAn up to date manufacturing listing at the Administrators Guild of Canada site lists Druckmann on that listing of administrators. So optimistically the director will handle some episodes. Sure certainly, it’s nonetheless now not recognized which of them or what number of.

In this day and age, all we all know is that the pilot episode used to be directed by means of Kantemir Balagov, who posted a photograph of an empty whiteboard on Instagram ultimate month. The put up got here to have fun that filming used to be over for the episode, and it got here accompanied by means of a message making it transparent that Balagov used to be finished along with his contribution: “My paintings right here is completed.”, He stated.

Subsequently, it could now not be sudden if every episode had a special director (Despite the fact that there may be in point of fact not anything showed about it). Any other director, by means of the best way, would be the author of Chernobyl, Craig Mazin, who may be a co-author and govt manufacturer of the sequence with Neil Druckmann.

As for the sequence itself, we remind you that The Closing of Us for HBO will duvet the occasions from the unique recreation from 2013. Then again, its creators have already showed that may additionally come with content material in line with The Closing of Us – Phase 2, the 2020 sequel.

Then again, this can be the primary sequence of PlayStation Productions, which is not anything greater than a studio shaped by means of Sony Interactive Leisure to conform its IP to the sector of movie and tv. It’s lately anticipated that TLoU manufacturing for HBo results in June 2022, and can characteristic Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as protagonists. In fact, it is going to be Joel and Ellie.