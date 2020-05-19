Neil Gaiman Apologizes After Flouting Travel Warnings During Lockdown – Variety

British creator and screenwriter Neil Gaiman has apologized after being reprimanded by Scottish police for touring from New Zealand to the Scottish island of Skye — a journey that has rattled residents of the 10,000-strong neighborhood who’ve been making an attempt to self-isolate.

Police Scotland confirmed to Variety that the “American Gods” creator had been approached by native officers on Sunday after Gaiman detailed his late April journey from Auckland to the Scottish island — which included two flights and a prolonged drive — in a Might 14 weblog put up. Gaiman wrote of flying “masked and gloved” midway around the globe: “Each flights had been surreal, particularly the flight to London. Empty airports, largely empty planes. It jogged my memory of flying every week after 9/11: all the pieces’s modified.”

Inspector Linda Allan stated of Police Scotland’s go to to Gaiman’s Skye residence: “Officers have visited Neil Gaiman and spoken to him about his actions. He has been given appropriate recommendation about important journey and reminded concerning the present tips in Scotland.”

Early Tuesday, Gaiman revealed a put up apologizing for defying journey warnings. “So. I did one thing silly. I’m actually sorry. The final weblog I wrote, about how I had been right here for nearly three weeks, became information — and never in a great way. ‘Man Flies 12,000 Miles to Defy Lockdown’ kind of information. And I’ve managed to mess issues up in Skye, which is the place I really like most on the planet.

“I need to apologize to everybody on the island for creating such a fuss,” he wrote. “I additionally need to thank and apologize to the native police, who had higher issues to do than check out me. I’m certain I’ve performed sillier issues in my life, however that is probably the most silly factor I’ve performed in fairly some time.”

Gaiman defined that his dwelling and work life had been “turned the other way up” by the coronavirus lockdowns. The author had been in New Zealand with spouse, singer Amanda Palmer, and their younger son Ash, after touring there in March from Australia, the place Palmer was touring. Gaiman stated he wanted “some house” from his associate after a turbulent interval.

“I used to be panicked, greater than a bit overwhelmed and caught in New Zealand,” wrote Gaiman, who defined he then sought authorities recommendation for international nationals on-line. “I’ve been residing within the U.Okay. since 2017, and all of my upcoming work is right here — so ‘you’re strongly suggested to return now’ regarded like (the) most necessary message. I waited till New Zealand was performed with its strict lockdown, and took the primary flight out.”

The author additionally famous that Skye has had a COVID-19 outbreak at a neighborhood care dwelling within the time he has been again on the island. “It’s not set as much as deal with issues like this, and all of the native assets are wanted to take care of the area people,” he stated. “So, sure. I made a mistake. Don’t do what I did. Don’t come to the Highlands and Islands until you need to.”

Scotland has reported simply over 2,000 deaths associated to coronavirus. Lockdown measures are to be eased solely on Might 28.

Gaiman struck an total cope with Amazon Studios in late 2018. The streaming big premiered his adaptation of “Good Omens” final yr. Most lately, he tailored his sequence “The Sandman” for Netflix — a long-gestating challenge presently listed as in pre-production.

A movie adaptation of his novel “The Graveyard E-book” can also be in manufacturing.