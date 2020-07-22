Neil Gaiman can’t imagine not wanting to write Doctor Who stories

Neil Gaiman has left the door open to scripting extra episodes of Doctor Who sooner or later, saying he “can’t imagine” not wanting to write for the long-running collection.

The prolific fantasy creator, whose earlier work consists of The Sandman, Good Omens and American Gods, has written two episodes of BBC One’s sci-fi drama.

The Doctor’s Spouse and Nightmare in Silver aired as a part of the sixth and seventh collection respectively, each of which featured Matt Smith’s 11th incarnation of the enigmatic Time Lord.

He spoke to RadioTimes.com about whether or not he’ll be discovering time in his packed schedule to pen extra episodes of Doctor Who.

Gaiman stated: “It’s so bizarre with Doctor Who, as a result of I preserve pondering that I’m completed, and that there isn’t any extra time for Doctor Who, and that every thing is over.”

Nevertheless, through the coronavirus lockdown, the author has penned a micro episode on YouTube that includes Arthur Darvill’s Rory, and couldn’t resist contributing to an upcoming anthology of stories for Youngsters in Want.

“I promptly took three days that I didn’t have, and wrote, mainly, a bit of Doctor Who fan-fiction, and despatched it in,” he stated. “I simply bought the illustration this morning, and I’m so thrilled with it.”

Nonetheless, Gaiman is much less sure a couple of return to writing full-length episodes of the collection, primarily due to his already heavy workload on Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman and another secret tasks.

He added: “Doctor Who is at all times going to be in my blood. The large downside proper now with the quantity of tv that I’m having to make… it tends not to depart time for writing a Doctor Who script, after which rewriting a Doctor Who script to get it made.

“However what has been an absolute delight is getting to write a Doctor Who story, and to put an precise Doctor in it, and to have Doctor Who enjoyable and Time Lord shenanigans occurring. I can’t imagine, so long as I reside, not wanting to write that.”

So, it seems we received’t be ruling out a Doctor Who return for Neil Gaiman anytime quickly, as his ardour for the hit collection, which at present stars Jodie Whittaker, is kind of evident.

Within the meantime, followers can get their Gaiman repair through Audible, which just lately produced a star-studded audio e-book adapting the opening chapters of his Sandman saga.

