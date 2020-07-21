Neil Gaiman has been “taking notes” on his Sandman Audible actors ahead of Netflix casting

Neil Gaiman has teased that actors from his new Sandman audio e-book might probably reprise their roles within the upcoming Netflix adaptation.

The Sandman was a critically acclaimed comedian e-book collection first revealed in 1989 and is lastly making the leap to live-action after many failed makes an attempt.

The story kicks off when an occultist, making an attempt to seize the residing embodiment of Demise, unintentionally traps her youthful brother Dream as an alternative.

He’s held hostage for 70 years earlier than lastly breaking free, at which level he goes trying to find the misplaced objects of his energy in a bid to rebuild his kingdom.

Following the discharge of a star-studded Audible adaptation final week, author Neil Gaiman spoke to RadioTimes.com about whether or not he may carry over his audio e-book solid to the Netflix venture.

He didn’t rule out the likelihood, referencing the loyalty he confirmed one explicit voice actor throughout manufacturing on his most up-to-date tv venture.

Gaiman mentioned: “One of the thrill of doing audio drama is that you just get to strive issues out. You recognize, Josie Lawrence performed Agnes Nutter on the BBC Radio four audio model of Good Omens, and I used to be decided that she was going to be Agnes Nutter on the telly as nicely, as soon as I’d seen her try this.

“She by no means believed me. She was satisfied that was the type of factor you simply say. However I went, ‘No, I really need you on the telly.

“So it could be positively honest to say that I’ve been taking notes.”

With the precedent set and Gaiman paying shut consideration, it seems that some members of the Audible solid might be in consideration for roles within the upcoming Sandman collection on Netflix.

The audio e-book options James McAvoy (His Darkish Supplies) as Dream, also called Morpheus, alongside Kat Dennings (Thor) as Demise, Taron Egerton (Rocketman) as John Constantine, and Michael Sheen (Good Omens) as Lucifer.

The Sandman is obtainable now from Audible.com/TheSandman

