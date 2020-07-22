Neil Gaiman “would love” to write more Good Omens in the future

Fantasy author Neil Gaiman has stated that he “would love” to write more Good Omens in the future, after the fantasy collection was successful on BBC Two final 12 months.

The collection follows fussy angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and roguish demon Crowley (David Tennant), as they be a part of forces in a determined bid to forestall the apocalypse.

Though the six episodes broadcast final 12 months tailored Gaiman’s novel in full, co-written with the late Terry Pratchett, the prolific writer has beforehand expressed curiosity in a return to these characters and their distinct world.

Gaiman spoke to RadioTimes.com about the standing of a possible follow-up, revealing that Tennant and Sheen’s most up-to-date collaboration has solely made him more obsessed with the concept.

“I feel it could be honest to say that there’s no person in the world who doesn’t need more Good Omens,” he stated. “Proper now, the challenges of making more Good Omens are challenges of time and the world, not of willingness.

“I’d love to write more Good Omens. I would like Crowley and Aziraphale collectively doing stuff. Watching Michael and David in Staged gave me a lot pleasure, and a form of bizarre, proud, sort of semi-parental pleasure, as a result of I used to be like, ‘These are my boys. I put them collectively. And have a look at that!’

“It additionally made me go, you realize, ‘I really want to do one thing to get more Good Omens to occur.’ As a result of, truthfully, I want David again in his sun shades, and I want Michael shaved and with white hair, being Aziraphale once more.”

Staged was a collection of 15-minute comedy shorts that aired on BBC One earlier this summer season, that includes Tennant and Sheen enjoying variations of themselves as they rehearsed remotely for a play.

Gaiman wrote a three-minute audio scene between Crowley and Aziraphale in Could, simply as the UK shut down due to the risk of coronavirus, for which the two actors reprised their roles.

He added: “You recognize, creating slightly audio factor for them in lockdown was enjoyable, however it doesn’t even actually scratch the floor of the itch of wanting to make more. So there you go.”

Gaiman is presently engaged on a big-budget Netflix adaptation of his iconic comedian e-book collection The Sandman, which was just lately the foundation of a star-studded audio e-book on Audible.

