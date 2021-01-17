Neil Jacobsen Plans $200 Million IPO for Music-Rights Company

Within the wake of Hipgnosis Track’s blockbuster progress, former Geffen Information president Neil Jacobsen, who launched his personal songwriter-producer administration agency in 2019, is lining up a $200 million IPO on the New York Inventory Alternate for a brand new firm referred to as the Music Acquisition Company. The transfer was first reported by Music Enterprise Worldwide.

Whereas Hipgnosis has spent greater than $1.7 billion buying catalogs from main artists comparable to Neil Younger and Barry Manilow in addition to lesser-known however profitable producers and songwriters comparable to Timbaland, Poo Bear, Mark Ronson, Eurythmics Dave Stewart and dozens of others, Jacobson’s purview is wider.

In accordance with an SPAC S-1 prospectus for Jacobson’s new firm, it’s elevating the cash to purchase unidentified music property after its floatation — however not simply copyrights. In accordance with the prospectus, the corporate plans to amass audio content material, for which it’ll “discover potential goal corporations serving content material creators, IP homeowners and customers by unlocking new alternatives for content material discovery and monetization”; know-how (“verticals of curiosity embody royalty free pattern libraries (for manufacturing music), music catalog evaluation and group instruments, information science and pattern analysis corporations, blockchain and different AI-driven platforms”); social media, with TikTok and Triller as examples of the sorts of corporations it’s in search of; and client (citing examples like Beats by Dre and Peloton).

The agency’s prime officers embody Jacobson as CEO and chairman, Todd Lowen (previously of Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital). Administrators embody Michael Levitt (CEO of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors), film-TV producer Ben Silverman and Tunde Balogun, president and co-founder of multi-faceted music firm LVRN, which manages Summer season Walker and 6lack, amongst others.

Since its formation in 2019, Jacobson’s firm, Hallwood Media, has made aggressive strikes with consumer Jeff Bhasker’s catalog, which incorporates work with Kanye West, Jay-Z, Mark Ronson, Enjoyable and plenty of others — together with promoting the producer and author shares of his publishing catalog to Hipgnosis and an unspecified sale of rights to Morgan Stanley for a reported $60 million.

A graduate of Berklee College of Music — from which he and Bhasker graduated in 1999 — Jacobson spent 17 years at Interscope-Geffen-A&M, the place he signed or working intently with Avicii, Black Eyed Peas, LMFAO and others. Hallwood originated as Interscope Information’ producer administration division, which Jacobson began in 2013; he spun it off into Hallwood as a part of his exit from Geffen. Jacobson represents producers and songwriters Jeff Bhasker (Bruno Mars, Harry Types), Emile Haynie (Lana Del Rey, Eminem) and Brendan O’Brien (Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam) together with King Henry, Bipolar Sunshine, Alex Salibian and Seashore Noise. He’s additionally a key architect in bridging music rights homeowners and Wall Road.

The prospectus, dated Jan. 15, reads partially: “We imagine that our administration workforce’s intensive expertise buying, working and rising companies within the music sector, coupled with their huge community of main business executives, entrepreneurs, traders and deal makers, will present entry to enticing enterprise mixture alternatives and place us to achieve consummating an preliminary enterprise mixture.”